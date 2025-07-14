Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, July 12
ST NEOT’S lead in the race for second is down to just six points following an emphatic 205-run defeat at fourth-placed Werrington Thirds.
The visitors were forced to field in the heat and conceded a hefty 294-5 with Dan Howgill (98) and paul Miller (89) just missing out on hundreds. Mark Pearce (2-50) got some reward.
St Neot were 89 all out in reply with only Jack Kent (26) and David Eldridge (27) getting started.
Duloe are third after seeing off ten-man Tideford by three wickets.
Jared Connop’s 90 held Tideford’s innings together as of the rest, only Philip Davis (18) and Mike Parkinson (26) reached double figures.
Veterans Dick Turpin (2-20) and Simon Massey (3-34) shared five wickets.
Duloe found David Lockett (2-24) and Chris Anderson (1-24) tough to get away and although Nasrullah Mandozai took 3-55, the home side got over the line helped by forties from Matt Julian (47) and James Oates (41) and a staggering 69 extras.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds earned a crucial victory at neighbours Liskeard as they sit seven points clear of second bottom Newquay Seconds who thrashed basement dwellers Lanhydrock Seconds by ten wickets.
At Lux-Park, Menheniot made a hefty 240 all out with Mike Maiden making 65 not out from number six.
Thirty-six from Marc Wright and 26 from Alex Caddy also helped as all of the top eight reached double figures. Brijesh Desai took 3-36.
Liskeard were without skipper Andrew Cobb and could only muster 175-8 in reply with Andrew Ware leading the way with 43 as Maiden (3-27) and Bob Fleming (3-21) shared six wickets.
Lanhydrock were all-out for 79 at home to Newquay as only Nathanael James (15), Fred Brown (11) and Soma Smith (15) reached double figures before the visitors reached their target in 15.5 overs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.