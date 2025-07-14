Having won the toss, Ashes skipper Justin Hemmings saw his side slump to 38-four.
Opener Ben Hutson departed first ball of the game, when he was bowled by a swinging delivery from Dan Best, and Sam Renfree departed shortly after when he edged to slip for just 10.
Best claimed his third wicket when he snared Joe Page for a golden duck – and Hemmings (20) himself fell foul of the same bowler when he edged to home skipper Tom Rowe.
Alex Johnson and Richard Townsend helped steady the ship for the visitors, producing a 50-run partnership before the former fell to Isaac Trudgeon for 16.
Townsend, though, continued to look classy at the crease, stroking the ball to all corners of the ground in his fine knock of 104, which included 14 fours and a six.
Jeremy Blake and Owen Gurney both added 18 apiece as Saltash finally posted a total of 227 all out.
In reply, Roche saw Rowe depart without score in the second over for a duck, while fellow opener Shaun Hicks soon followed when he was bowled by Townsend for just five.
Neil Trudgeon (25), Martyn Trudgeon (15) and Tyler Trudgeon (58) helped keep the home side in contention, as did a flurry of wides, before a late cameo from Paul Trethewey (42) helped set up a grandstand finale.
Trethewey looked well set, but when he was needlessly run out, it put the game back in Saltash’s favour.
Although within touching distance, Townsend (3-53) capped a fine day with the final wicket of Mark Trudgeon.
Tharanga Prasad, Ben Hutson and Johnson all picked up two wickets apiece, whilst there were four catches for Hemmings.
