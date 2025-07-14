Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, July 12
LUCKETT remain top following an emphatic 141-run victory over basement side St Austell Thirds on Saturday.
The villagers are now 17 points clear of St Blazey who were beaten at second bottom Holsworthy, and a further ten ahead of both Lanhydrock and Wadebridge Seconds.
Luckett batted first and racked up a hefty 263 all out led by half centuries from Luke Brenton (64) and George Wilkinson (55), while Ryan Brown (36), Marc Brown (25) and Leion Cole (29no) also chipped in as Angus Fosten (4-38) and Kieran Nile (3-51) shared seven wickets.
The Saints got off to a good start through Andrew Bennetts (27), Matt Nile (15) and Sam Ward (43), but Jonny Hoskin’s 6-23 from eight overs blew the visitors away.
Lanhydrock remain third following a 70-run success at St Minver.
Pakistani opener Amir Khan struck 104 from just 75 balls (17 fours, three sixes) including a second wicket stand of 126 with Christian James (51) as the Bodmin-based club eventually reached 289 all out.
The hosts fought back after the early onslaught before Jamie Eldridge’s 37 from 25 balls helped Lanhydrock kick on.
Ben Attfield (3-40) reduced St Minver to 42-4, but the home side rallied to 219-8 despite Eldridge’s 3-34.
Callington Seconds were beaten by 32 runs at their Werrington counterparts.
The villagers fought back from 53-3 to post 194-8 thanks to teenagers Ed Walters (63), Billy Uglow (47no) and Zander Zambuni (33) as fellow youngsters Ben Alford (3-31) and Spencer Whatley (3-42) shared six wickets.
Cally slipped to 73-5 before Blake Tancock (61 off 64) led a fightback in partnership with Jim Shorten.
But once they were separated by Uglow (5-25), George Rickard returned to run through the tail as Cally were dismissed for 162.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.