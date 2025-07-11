CORNWALL’S senior sides lost three of their four recent outings.
The Over 50s first XI welcomed Somerset to Roche on Wednesday, July 9 and were comfortably beaten by 88 runs in Group Three of the ECB County Championship.
After being sent in, Somerset made 206-8 from their 45 overs, which included 101 from opener Martin Cox.
Six home bowlers got reward with Giles Francis (2-42) and Jim McKenna (2-38) taking two apiece.
However, the hosts were dismissed for 118 with 41 balls remaining.
Julian Bose made 26 from number three, while Martin Jenkin top-scored with 31.
With the seconds having the week off, the over 50s thirds were the other side in action on Wednesday and they returned from Somerset with a seven-wicket victory.
The hosts were restricted to 219-8 at Chard CC with Simon Dixon (2-33), Michael Cockings (0-25) and Dick Turpin (1-33) proving miserly, before Adam Paynter (2-21) got some late reward.
The chase was a comfortable affair, led by half-centuries from openers Adrian Warne and Simon Harrison.
After Warne went for 69, Werrington duo Paul Miller (21) and Adam Paynter (17no) got in before Harrison (71) fell with just 16 required.
Cornwall Over 60s 2XI racked up 303-3 from their 45 overs in a 102-run success at Shrewton CC against their Wiltshire counterparts on Tuesday.
Darren Williams (86), Bob Fleming (78no) and Jamie Mead (53) all made half centuries before Fleming (2-30), Sid Lawrence (2-42) and Kevin Gibbard (2-43) shared six wickets.
Thursday saw Cornwall Over 70s fall to a ninth straight defeat against Wiltshire at Veryan.
Cornwall’s total of 202-8 was built around a good start from Andrew Smeeth (29), Paul Brookes (31) and Peter Harvey (30) before Mike Conbeer (51no) and Kevin Hicks (30) kicked on.
However, Tim Lerwill’s unbeaten 114 got the visitors home by seven wickets despite Stephen Bailey’s 2-50.
