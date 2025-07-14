CORNISHMAN Luke Cowan-Dickie will miss this Saturday’s first Test between Australia and the British & Irish Lions in Brisbane.
The Sale Sharks and England hooker left the field on a medical cart with his head in a supportive brace after appearing to be knocked out in a tackle during the Lions’ latest warm-up fixture against an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide.
The tourists won the game 48-0 to maintain their 100 per cent record Down Under, but Cowan-Dickie – who later appeared on the sidelines at the Adelaide Oval – faces a spell on the sidelines.
England’s Jamie George has been called up by head coach Andy Farrell to provide cover for Cowan-Dickie, who will remain as part of the tour. It means, however, that Ireland’s Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher are in pole position to feature against the Wallabies.
Speaking after the final whistle, Farrell said: “Luke is in good spirits, he got up straight away as he got off the stretcher and is back to his normal self.
“It is unfortunate for him, but it looked like a concussion so we will see what happens off the back of that.”
Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs trio Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent and Stephen Varney all featured for Italy in their 45-0 defeat against South Africa in Gqeberha.
Although the Springboks had Jasper Wiese sent off, they were far too strong for their rivals, scoring tries through Grant Williams, Edwill van der Merwe (2), Canan Moodie, Malcolm Marx, Makazole Mapimpi and Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Fly-half Manie Libbok landed five conversions to complete the scoring.
Lining up alongside Rob Baxter’s side in the same pool are the Toyota Cheetahs, Cardiff Rugby, Racing 92, Stade Francais Paris and Ulster Rugby.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.