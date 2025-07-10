LUKE Cowan-Dickie will start for the British & Irish Lions in their final warm-up fixture before the three-game Test series against Australia on Saturday, July 19.
The Cornishman packs down in a front-row triumvirate of Scotland’s Pierre Schoeman and England’s Will Stuart.
Andy Farrell’s side will be looking to maintain their winning run Down Under, having already defeated the Western Force, Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs and, more recently, the Brumbies.
This Saturday (July 12) they will tackle an AUNZ Invitational XV at the Adelaide Oval.
Cowan-Dickie, who is on his second Lions tour – having featured four years ago in South Africa, knows this will be his last chance to impress Farrell, who will then have to weigh up his options for the hooker role.
Irish duo Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher are the others battling it out for the No.2 jersey against the Wallabies.
Meanwhile, Owen Farrell will get his first taste of match-day following his call-up into the squad for the injured Elliot Daly. The Saracens and England back has been named on the bench for this weekend’s encounter.
Lions team to face AUNZ Invitational: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Fin Smith, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Will Stuart; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Henry Pollock, Jac Morgan, Ben Earl. Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Finlay Bealham, Scott Cummings, Josh van der Flier, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Owen Farrell.
