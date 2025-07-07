EXETER’S Henry Slade will miss the remainder of England’s summer tour of Argentina and the United States with a hand injury.
The 32-year-old played the entire 80 minutes as Steve Borthwick’s side picked up a 35-12 first-Test win over Argentina in La Plata on Saturday.
However, the Chiefs star is now heading back to Devon where he is set for further assessment and rehabilitation on the injury.
Slade, who won his 73rd England cap against Los Pumas, was one of the more senior names in Borthwick’s squad and his departure leaves the England head coach with minimal options in the midfield ahead of Saturday’s second Test in San Juan.
Meanwhile, Slade’s former Chiefs team-mate, Luke Cowan-Dickie, was part of the British & Irish Lions side that defeated the NSW Waratahs 21-10 in Sydney on Saturday.
The Cornishman played for 51 minutes before being replaced by Ireland’s Dan Sheehan.
A brace of tries from Huw Jones, plus another from Alex Mitchell, were all converted by fly-half Fin Smith, while in reply the hosts countered with scores from Darby Lancaster and Ethan Dobbins.
The Lions kick-off the first of their three Test matches against Australia on Saturday, July 19.
Elsewhere, Chiefs duo Andrea Zambonin and Ross Vintcent both featured for Italy in their 42-24 loss to South Africa in Pretoria.
Lock Zambonin played for 62 minutes, while back-row forward Vintcent was used as a second half replacement.
The two countries are set to meet again this Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth.
Premiership Women’s Rugby can confirm that the Remuneration Audit for the 2023/24 season is now complete.
As a result of this process, Exeter Chiefs and Loughborough Lightning were found to have exceeded the salary cap and have been issued the appropriate sanction via an overrun tax. Both clubs have accepted the result of the audit.
