By Tamsin Chapman-Gunner
A NEW chapter in Bude Cricket Club’s history was written on Sunday, June 29, as the club hosted its first-ever Women’s Festival Day at the stunning Crooklets Cricket Ground.
The five-team softball tournament marked a significant milestone for the club and for women’s cricket in Cornwall.
The idea was sparked earlier this year when Bude’s project lead Wayne Adams approached the Cornwall Cricket Board with a vision: to host a women’s cricket festival and lay the foundation for a permanent women’s section at the club.
With the Board’s support and a targeted recruitment campaign, Wayne connected with local groups including Bude RFC, local gyms, Budehaven School, and female family members, successfully rallying 15 women to take part.
The festival welcomed teams from St Austell, Saltash, and Wadebridge alongside two newly-formed Bude teams. With sunshine, sizzling burgers, and a vibrant crowd, the event delivered a celebratory atmosphere.
Wadebridge dominated the festival, winning all five of their matches, while Saltash delivered an impressive performance to secure second.
The Ashes, like Bude, are a relatively new name in women’s cricket but have made rapid strides in recent months. This season marks their debut in the Cornwall Women’s Softball League, and the team’s energy and cohesiveness have already made them one to watch.
Saltash’s journey is a model for others: with plans already underway to transition into a hardball side by 2026, they are showing how local clubs can build a sustainable and competitive women's set-up from the ground up.
St Austell grabbed third place, while the two Bude teams impressed with enthusiasm and determination. Bude’s 'rugby' team marked their debut with a historic win over their fellow club side, finishing fourth.
With the enthusiasm shown by Bude’s new players, the club has now committed to weekly women’s training sessions on Wednesday evenings. The long-term goal: to build a league team by next season.
At the closing presentation, each team was awarded a bottle of prosecco and the day concluded with a well-supported community raffle.
Wayne shared his gratitude, saying: “Today went extremely well, It looks like we have a team for the future and it sounds like they want to start training straight away.
“We might see about some friendly games towards the end of the year too, in order to produce a league team for Bude CC next year.”
Speaking on the day, Nick Matthews, Women’s and Girls’ Development Lead at Cornwall Cricket, praised the effort: “It's been a great day for Cornish Cricket. To get so many women from a new club involved and inspired by cricket, some of them not even having played cricket before, is a super effort from everyone at Bude and we will continue to work with them to ensure that the momentum keeps going.
“Thanks to all the teams who turned out today and congratulations to all the players who put on a great show, but ultimately, supporting Bude CC make their mark on the women’s cricketing stage.”
For more information about Cornwall Cricket Board’s Women and Girls program, please Nick via email at [email protected]
