Cornwall Seniors Over 50s and 60s latest round-up
In the over 50s, the first team welcomed their Wiltshire counterparts to Grampound Road in Group Three of the ECB 50+ County Championship.
The visitors totted up 233-9 from their 45 overs, mainly thanks to a third-wicket stand of 153 between Glenn Perry and wicket-keeper Edward Sutthery.
Once they were separated at 179-3, the Duchy fought back with Jim McKenna (2-53), Stephen Eddy (3-48) and Mark Harvey (2-51) sharing seven wickets. David Lockett was the pick of the bowlers with 1-24 from his nine.
The chase was a fine team affair.
McKenna went in the first over, before Leigh Murray (36) and Gary Thomas (27) guided Cornwall to 82-3. However, it was the fourth-wicket partnership of 103 between Martin Jenkin and Julian Bose that set them on their way.
Jenkin eventually went for 67 from 74 deliveries, having struck 10 boundaries, but Bose (52no) was joined by Harvey (27no) to get them over the line with an over to spare.
Andre Otto and Michael Blake put on 200 but it wasn’t enough as Cornwall Over 50s seconds lost to their Gloucestershire counterparts at Thornbury CC.
They came together with Cornwall in trouble at 69-5 in the 17th over with Anton Luiten out for 25, but a brilliant stand which only ended with two balls of the innings remaining, gave them a good score of 269-7.
Hayle’s Otto plundered 18 fours and three sixes in his 129 from 105 balls, while Blake (Boconnoc) was 74 not out from 88 deliveries.
Gloucestershire, though, were led home by opener Ben Trotman’s 155 not out. He struck 20 boundaries in his 125-ball knock which saw a 133-run stand for the second wicket with Steve Davies.
Cornwall had a glimmer with the hosts 191-4, but a stand of 77 in just ten overs between Trotman and Alistair Smith (15) got Gloucestershire home.
Mark Averiss (2-60) and Bicknell (2-56) got some reward on a tough day for the bowlers.
Martyn Bevins and Adrian Warne struck half centuries as the Over 50s 3XI saw off their Warwickshire counterparts at St Blazey.
A solid bowling performance restricted the visitors to just 182-8 from their 45 overs, which included three run-outs and 2-23 from St Neot’s Spencer Ham. Dick Turpin (0-22 off 9) also proved tough to get away.
Bevins and Warne then smoked 111 in quick time with Bevins making 75 from just 52 balls. Warne (58no off 59) continued on his merry way as he and Simon Beare (22 off 15) wasted little time.
In the Over 60s, the firsts were six-wicket winners in Somerset at Chard.
Menheniot-Looe spinners Stuart Nye (4-43) and Hugh Rogers (2-48 off 9) shared six wickets and South Petherwin’s Paul Clements took 3-34 as the hosts were dismissed for 218.
Cornwall slipped to 27-2, but after Rogers (79 off 81) and Clements (62no off 97) added 131, Chris Nicholls’ unbeaten 35 from just 22 balls got the Duchy over the line.
The seconds were well beaten in Wales at Croesyceiliog CC.
Wales made 223-7 from their 45 overs which included braces for Paul Przybylski-Garry (2-48) and Michael Rodwell (2-24).
Cornwall were 109 all out in reply, nobody making more than Bob Fleming’s 26.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.