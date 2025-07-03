Hugo Keenan will make his first appearance at full-back with wing Blair Kinghorn also making his Lions debut. Huw Jones, the only player going back-to-back from Brisbane, starts alongside his Scotland midfield partner Sione Tuipulotu for the first time on tour. The Northampton half-backs, Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell, take over from Finn Russell and Jamison Gibson-Park, while Henry Pollock is back in the line-up at blindside flanker.