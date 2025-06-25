BODMIN and Liskeard-Looe ensured their Counties Two Cornwall safety last term and are gearing up for another campaign following the announcement of the fixtures.
Bodmin survived by the skin of their teeth, while the Lions were nearly in mid-table.
Liskeard host promoted Launceston Seconds on Saturday, September 6, while Bodmin go to last year’s runners-up Helston and then host Camborne Seconds who will be looking to go up again.
Liskeard go to Newquay Hornets on their first away day.
After a two-week break, there are three successive fixtures from October 4 with Liskeard at home to Bude and St Just either side of a trip to Wadebridge Camels.
Bodmin have the reverse with two away games.
A local derby at St Austell Seconds is followed by the long trip to St Just, before they host Perranporth.
November also has three games as Bodmin twice head up to North Cornwall to tackle Launceston Seconds and relegated Bude, either side with a home date against Newquay.
The Lions have a tough month on paper as they host Falmouth before going to Helston and then a home clash with Camborne Seconds.
Bodmin have plenty of bragging rights at stake in December.
On the sixth they welcome Wadebridge Camels Seconds who make the six-mile trip across the B3289 to Clifden Park, before the following weekend they head to Lux Park to take on Liskeard who warm up for that clash by visiting St Austell Seconds.
Both teams are in action for the final time in 2025 on December 20 as the Blues host Falmouth, while the Lions have a tough task at Perranporth.
A three-week break ends on January 10 as Bodmin go to Camborne, while Liskeard-Looe entertain Newquay.
The fixtures follow the same pattern throughout the season with the exception of the first game which is also the last.
Bodmin host a Helston side who will hope to be in the title mix on April 25, while the Lions head up to Polson Bridge to tackle Launceston Castles.
With both sides having just one team in the league structure, both will pray that they can keep their best players fit for much of the season, although with plenty of gaps in the schedule, they have a better chance of doing so.
Bodmin fixtures: September: 6 – Helston (A); 13 – Camborne 2 (H); October: 4 – St Austell 2 (A); 11 – St Just (A); 18 – Perranporth (H); November: 8 – Launceston 2 (A); 22 – Newquay Hornets (H); 29 – Bude (A); December: 6 – Wadebridge Camels 2 (H); 13 – Liskeard-Looe (A); 20 – Falmouth (H); January: 10 – Camborne 2 (A); 17 – St Austell 2 (H); 24 – St Just (H); February: 14 – Perranporth (A); 28 – Launceston 2 (H); March: 7 – Newquay Hornets (A); 21 – Bude (H); 28 – Wadebridge Camels (A); April: 11 – Liskeard-Looe (H); 18 – Falmouth (A); 25 – Helston (H).
Liskeard-Looe fixtures: September: 6 – Launceston 2 (H): 13 – Newquay Hornets (A); October: 4 – Bude (H); 11 – Wadebridge Camels (A); 18 – St Just (H); November: 8 – Falmouth (H); 22 – Helston (A); 29 – Camborne 2 (H); December: 6 – St Austell 2 (A); 13 – Bodmin (H); 20 – Perranporth (A); January: 10 – Newquay Hornets (H); 17 – Bude (A); 24 – Wadebridge Camels 2 (H); February: 14 – St Just (A); 28 – Falmouth (A); March: 7 – Helston (H); 21 – Camborne 2 (A); 28 – St Austell 2 (H); April: 11 – Bodmin (A); 18 – Perranporth (H); 25 – Launceston 2 (A).
