By Gareth Davies
TRURO City are delighted to announce that midfielder Will Dean has signed a new contract, ahead of the 2025/26 season.
The 24-year-old was a mainstay of the Tinners’ title winning side last term, starting the season in his accustomed midfield berth, before finishing as a central defender.
Missing just three league matches, Dean chipped in with important goals, scoring in both victories over Worthing, whilst bagging the winners away to St Albans City and Tonbridge Angels respectively.
Dean, who was born in Hampshire, came through the ranks at League One side Exeter City and cut his formative senior footballing teeth on loan to Truro City during the 2019/20 season, which was declared null and void due to the Covid-19pandemic.
After a year back across the Tamar, Dean then moved to Truro once more, in a permanent deal during the summer of 2021, helping guide City to two promotions since.
“I have been here for four seasons since leaving Exeter so it was quite an easy decision (to sign a new contract),” Dean told trurocity.co.uk. “I love my football here and I play my best football here.”
Reflecting on last season, with the Tinners defying all the odds to become the first team in Cornish football history to now play at Step One, Dean feels that the City side’s work-rate was key in their glory.
“You couldn’t write it because at the start of the season everyone had us down and out,” he added. “But somehow, we produced magical things on the pitch because we are a tight group that works hard for each other.
“At the end of the day, that’s what has given us success and we pride ourselves on hard work. We run hard, compete and do the basics of football quite well. If you have those fundamentals, along with quality throughout the ranks, it is a good match.”
And those essential qualities Dean alludes to will now transfer into a full-time football environment, although he feels ready for the differing demands.
“I’m ready after four years of part-time football and working a job as well,” he enthused.
“It is the right time to step back into full-time football and give it proper go.”
