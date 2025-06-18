TRURO City have confirmed Tylor Love-Holmes has signed a new contract with the club, ahead of the 2025-26 season, writes Gareth Davies.
The 20-year-old’s rise has been rapid as just 12 months ago, he had just finished a Western League campaign with Cornish side Saltash United.
But after being recommended to the club by former Tinners promotion winner Marcus Martin, defender Love-Holmes was handed his chance to impress during 24-25’s pre-season.
And he took that chance with both hands, turning in a string of eye-catching performances, which saw a move to the Truro City Stadium take place last July.
Love-Holmes made 20 appearances overall for the title winning Tinners, with a mid-season loan spell at Southern League outfit Plymouth Parkway reigniting both his form and confidence.
Recalled from Bolitho Park in mid-March, he was then involved in every matchday squad between then and the campaign’s finale, contributing off the bench on several occasions.
“It has taken me a long time to get here, but I am happy with where I am now,” said Love-Holmes. “My dream has always been to test myself as much as possible and this has been my dream for ages, to go full-time. Next season you will see a different side to me because I will always want to be out on the pitch.
“Going full-time will be a lot easier for some of the players because there were times last season when we would get back late from games, then have to go to work and then training.
“That will tire anyone out before you think about away trips on Tuesday nights. It doesn’t help the cause, but now we will be able to get our bearings in a professional environment.”
