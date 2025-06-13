PLYMOUTH Argyle have announced the appointment of Tom Cleverley as the club’s new head coach on a three-year contract, marking the beginning of an exciting new era at Home Park.
The highly respected 35-year-old joins the Greens after an impressive spell in charge of Watford, where he guided the Championship side to a solid 14th-place finish in his first full season at the helm.
His leadership, tactical awareness and commitment to developing young talent earned widespread praise and made him one of the most promising young coaches in English football.
Now, Cleverley brings that energy and vision to Argyle as the club sets its sights on a strong League One campaign.
Chairman Simon Hallett is delighted to secure our number one target and commented: “Ever since Miron’s departure, and knowing Tom was available, we identified him straight away as the perfect person to be our next Head Coach and targeted him immediately.
“When we spoke to him he was completely aligned with the vision and ambitions of the club and it was clear throughout that Tom was the right fit for us.
“He is fully invested in our long-term plans and will play a key role in helping us achieve them.
“He is young, passionate and did a great job at Watford. We are thrilled to bring him to Argyle and look forward to seeing the impact he has on the talented squad at his disposal.”
Argyle Chief Executive Andrew Parkinson added: “We were inundated with interest from prospective candidates, which shows how exciting this project is. But, throughout the process, it was clear that Tom was the perfect person to take the club forward.
“He’s been highly sought after, so we are really pleased we have been able to bring him to Argyle and look forward to seeing him build a squad and style of play that will see us challenging at the top end of League One this season."
Cleverley will begin work immediately, getting set for pre-season as the players return at the end of next week. Discussions around his coaching team are ongoing, with further announcements to follow.
