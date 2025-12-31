AFTER a challenging end to 2025, the Cornish Pirates are gearing up to kick off the New Year with a bang tomorrow.
December proved a difficult month for the Cornish side, who were unable to secure a single victory in four Championship fixtures, falling to Worcester Warriors, Bedford Blues, Chinnor, and, most recently, league leaders Ealing Trailfinders.
Those results have left the Pirates in eighth place, a slide that has frustrated both players and supporters, but tomorrow offers a fresh opportunity to reset.
The Pirates travel to face fifth-placed Coventry at the Butts Park Arena (3pm) looking to stem the tide of recent defeats. The Midlanders, though, will offer a stern test of their own, a point illustrated by Pirates coach Joe Walsh in the lead up to the fixture.
“There were flashes of promise in our defeat to Ealing Trailfinders,” he said. “We didn’t quite reach the level of physicality we wanted, but there were positive moments. Coventry are dangerous and quick, and their fast artificial track makes them a different type of challenge. With only a five-day turnaround, we need to channel energy and focus to bring the intensity required.”
Walsh also stressed the importance of personnel returning to full strength in the New Year.
He added: “If we can get key players back and build consistency in selection, we can put together performances that give us a chance to climb the league table. The focus is on improving, building confidence and translating our potential into results.”
The visitors have made several adjustments to their squad in preparation for the match. A new centre pairing of Zack Wimbush and Harry Yates has been named, aiming to add creativity and defensive solidity in the midfield. On the wing, Matty Ward starts, while in the forwards, Alessandro Heaney takes the loose-head prop position, Sol Moody starts at hooker and Tomi Agbongbon is at No.8.
Replacement prop Billy Young is set to make his 50th appearance for the club from the bench.
Cornish Pirates: Iwan Price-Thomas; Arthur Relton, Zack Wimbush, Harry Yates, Matty Ward; Arwel Robson, Dan Hiscocks (capt); Alessandro Heaney, Sol Moody, Alfie Petch; Charlie Rice, Alfie Bell; Rory Suttor, Josh King, Tomi Agbongbon. Replacements: Matt Pritchard, Billy Young, James French, Milo Hallam, Luke Ratcliff, Will Rigelsford, Louie Sinclair, Joe Elderkin.
