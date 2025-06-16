CORNWALL’S cricketers took a giant step towards qualification to the knockout rounds of the NCCA T20 after two emphatic victories over Wiltshire at Werrington on Sunday.
The Duchy twice beat Devon in their opening double-header and after winning the toss, Paul Smith asked the visitors to bat.
Opener Tom Cheater smashed 62 from just 38 balls before picking out Alex Blake off Dan Lello, but his departure in the 12th over saw the visitors slow to just 136-7.
Callington’s Ben Ellis was the pick with 2-11 from his four, while Dan Lello (1-21 off 4) and Scott Kellow (2-8 off 2) were tidy.
Cornwall lost Alex Blake for just five, but Alex Bone (33 off 25) and Xavie Clarke (19 off 13) gave the innings the momentum it needed.
From there on, pro Will MacVicar (28 off 34) provided the anchor, allowing Paul Smith on his home ground to blaze 41 from just 25 balls including 28 off an over, that after being dropped in single figures.
Both departed before the end to Ed Young, but they were over the line with eight balls to spare.
Game two saw Smith send Wiltshire in again, before the brilliant Cheater brought up his 50 in the fifth over.
He departed for 58 with Wiltshire 72-2 in the seventh and back came Cornwall as Max Tryfonos’ superb spell of 5-30 from four overs reduced the visitors to 141-9.
A last wicket partnership between Archie Fairfax-Ross (20no off 13) and Rhys Baker (18no off 7) added 30 off the final 14 balls.
But Cornwall were home in just 15 overs thanks to a superb blitz from Blake.
The ex-Kent left-hander hammered 59 from just 21 balls as he and Xavie Clarke put on 86 in just 34 balls.
Once Blake departed, Clarke (73no off 39) was joined by MacVicar (34no) to do the rest.
