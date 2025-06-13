Monday, June 9
Mining Division Evening League, West Section: Seaview Old Boys (116-3) beat Falmouth (115-3) by 7 wickets.
Tuesday, June 10
Hawkey Cup, Semi-Final: Callington (123-8) lost to Wadebridge (129-8) by 6 runs.
Mining Division Evening League, South Section: Wendron (80) lost to St Gluvias (95-8) by 15 runs.
East Section: Perranporth (122-8) beat Stithians (54) by 68 runs.
Wednesday, June 11
Hawkey Cup, Semi-Final: Grampound Road (119-5) beat St Austell (116-7) by 5 wickets.
St Newlyn East Evening League: St Austell (158-6) beat Newquay (155) by 4 wickets.
Mining Division Evening League, North Section: Crofty/Holman (146-8) lost to Mount Ambrose (147-6) by 1 run, Redruth (90-5) lost to Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (176-3) by 86 runs.
South Section: Mullion (120) lost to Helston (135-6) by 15 runs, Pendennis Shipyard (124-3) beat Falmouth (106-8) by 18 runs.
East Section: Methigion (161-3) beat Cowethas Crusaders (88-8) by 73 runs, Perranarworthal (131-6) beat Truro (87-9) by 44 runs.
West Section: Helston (94-7) lost to Mullion (120-4) by 26 runs, Porthleven (129-8) lost to Constantine (131-2) by 5 wickets.
Thursday, June 12
Rosevear Cup, Round Two: Menheniot/Looe (194-3) beat Callington 3 (135-10) by 59 runs, Saltash (106-9) lost to South Petherwin (111-7) by 5 runs.
Andrew Cup, Quarter-Final: Perranporth 2 (112-7) beat Ludgvan (111-8) by 3 wickets, St Erme 2 (155-4) beat Mullion 2 (89) by 66 runs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.