Monday, June 9

Mining Division Evening League, West Section: Seaview Old Boys (116-3) beat Falmouth (115-3) by 7 wickets.

Tuesday, June 10

Hawkey Cup, Semi-Final: Callington (123-8) lost to Wadebridge (129-8) by 6 runs.

Mining Division Evening League, South Section: Wendron (80) lost to St Gluvias (95-8) by 15 runs.

East Section: Perranporth (122-8) beat Stithians (54) by 68 runs.

Wednesday, June 11

Hawkey Cup, Semi-Final: Grampound Road (119-5) beat St Austell (116-7) by 5 wickets.

St Newlyn East Evening League: St Austell (158-6) beat Newquay (155) by 4 wickets.

Mining Division Evening League, North Section: Crofty/Holman (146-8) lost to Mount Ambrose (147-6) by 1 run, Redruth (90-5) lost to Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (176-3) by 86 runs.

South Section: Mullion (120) lost to Helston (135-6) by 15 runs, Pendennis Shipyard (124-3) beat Falmouth (106-8) by 18 runs.

East Section: Methigion (161-3) beat Cowethas Crusaders (88-8) by 73 runs, Perranarworthal (131-6) beat Truro (87-9) by 44 runs.

West Section: Helston (94-7) lost to Mullion (120-4) by 26 runs, Porthleven (129-8) lost to Constantine (131-2) by 5 wickets.

Thursday, June 12

Rosevear Cup, Round Two: Menheniot/Looe (194-3) beat Callington 3 (135-10) by 59 runs, Saltash (106-9) lost to South Petherwin (111-7) by 5 runs.

Andrew Cup, Quarter-Final: Perranporth 2 (112-7) beat Ludgvan (111-8) by 3 wickets, St Erme 2 (155-4) beat Mullion 2 (89) by 66 runs.