CORNWALL College Group (CCG), in partnership with England RFU and Cornish Pirates, has appointed the UK’s first further education college-based School Rugby Manager (SRM).
The groundbreaking role brings rugby back to the group and supports a bold national strategy to transform access to the sport across the state school system.
“We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Cornish Pirates and the RFU to deliver this landmark role,” said CCG CEO Rob Bosworth.
“Not only is it the return of rugby to Cornwall College Group, it also highlights our mission to deliver life changing education and enrich the local communities we serve.
“We are extremely excited rugby is coming back to Camborne and look forward to further investments in developing rugby facilities at the site for our students and local community partners.”
The appointment is part of a wider three-year programme driven by the RFU’s vision to introduce rugby to 800,000 young people, increase participation in 5,000 new state schools and strengthen connections with local rugby clubs.
England Colleges RFU Hon Sec, Peter Chapman said: “The RFU, Cornwall College Group and The Cornish Pirates are pleased to appoint the first 'School Rugby Manager' to be based in a Further Education College and look forward to working across local primary and secondary schools in the region to introduce the game of rugby and develop opportunities for the young people of Cornwall to become involved and participate in the game.”
Sally Petipher, CEO Cornish Pirates, said: “The club is delighted that this partnership with the RFU and Cornwall College will share the benefits of rugby with more young people across Cornwall”.
“Pirates may be a top-level professional rugby club, but every one of our players, coaches and support staff (myself included) started as a young hopeful,” she continued.
“We intend to foster more talent across Cornwall so that boys and girls, men and women, can become professionals in our wonderful game. This partnership gives a clear pathway to that ambition.”
As the first further education provider to house one of these innovative, partner-funded SRM roles, CCG will play a leading part in a national movement to grow the game and its values from the ground up.
Taking on the new role, Lee Missons said he was “incredibly excited to be a part of this new partnership”.
“I’m looking forward to delivering high-quality rugby coaching to new groups of children across the county’s schools,” he continued.
“This collaboration is about more than just sport - it’s about inspiring young people, building confidence, and fostering teamwork through rugby and I can’t wait to see the positive impact this partnership will bring.”
Funded in part by the RFU, the role is focused on engaging state primary and secondary schools that are new to rugby.
SRMs are tasked with creating links between schools and local rugby clubs to improve player transition and community connections, alongside upskilling teachers and young leaders to deliver rugby confidently and sustainably.
