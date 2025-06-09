CAMBORNE Rugby Cub have pulled off a major coup with the signing of Fijian international and hometown hero Sam Matavesi in what is being hailed as one of the most significant moments in the club’s modern era.
The Cornwall-born hooker, who has earned 40 caps for Fiji and featured in two Rugby World Cups, returns to the Cherry & Whites with an elite rugby pedigree and a wealth of global experience.
From winning the Top 14 title with Toulouse to lifting the Gallagher Premiership trophy with Northampton Saints last season, the 33-year-old forward brings top-tier excellence to a club on the rise.
His international career is decorated with unforgettable moments, helping Fiji reach the quarter-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, playing a key role in the famous victory over France in Paris in 2019, and most recently, featuring in the Pacific Islanders first-ever win over Wales in Cardiff in 2024.
Matavesi’s return to Camborne is more than symbolic – it’s also a clear signal of intent from the Cornish club, who are determined to build a strong future grounded in local pride and world-class standards.
Matavesi, who most recently played for Top 14 side Lyon, arrives with 75 senior club appearances under his belt. But for the man himself, it’s more than just about rugby – it’s about coming home.
“The idea of playing alongside my brother Josh and bringing my family back to Cornwall made this decision an easy one,” said Matavesi. “At this point in my career, family means everything.
“They’ve sacrificed a lot over the years – adapting to new countries, new languages, and time apart – and now it’s my chance to give something back. Coming back to Camborne feels right. It’s the club that helped shape me, and I’m excited to be part of its future again.”
An active member of the Royal Navy, Matavesi also spoke of his desire to re-engage with Navy life while giving back to the club that gave him his start. But his impact at Camborne will go far beyond match-day.
In addition to playing, Sam will take on the role of Player Pathway Director, overseeing the development of Camborne’s mini, junior, and colts programmes.
His goal? To help nurture the next generation of rugby talent, and hopefully, inspire more future internationals through the club’s ranks.
Director of Rugby Steve Larkins hailed the signing as a game-changer for the club.
“This is a statement signing,” he said. “To have a Camborne boy come home – and to have Camborne men driving this club forward – is something that makes me very proud. Sam’s return speaks volumes about where we want to go. His leadership, experience and connection to the club and county will be invaluable both on and off the field. For our mini and junior players to have someone like Sam to look up to, it’s absolutely invaluable for their development and inspiration.”
The club also expressed its deep gratitude to Tony Chapman and CLX Professionals, whose continued support has been instrumental in making this exciting vision a reality.
With Matavesi back in Cherry & White, Camborne RFC is not only welcoming home one of its own – it’s laying down a powerful marker for what’s to come. The future at the Rec is bright and it’s being built on a foundation of world-class experience, homegrown talent and unstoppable community spirit.
