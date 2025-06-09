“This is a statement signing,” he said. “To have a Camborne boy come home – and to have Camborne men driving this club forward – is something that makes me very proud. Sam’s return speaks volumes about where we want to go. His leadership, experience and connection to the club and county will be invaluable both on and off the field. For our mini and junior players to have someone like Sam to look up to, it’s absolutely invaluable for their development and inspiration.”