Saturday, June 7
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Grampound Road (91-8) lost to Callington (106-7) by 15 runs, Helston (172) v St Austell (66-5) – Abandoned, Penzance (43-0) beat Werrington (40) by 10 wickets, Truro (117, revised target 124 from 34 overs) lost to St Just (139-9) by 6 runs, Wadebridge (111) lost to Redruth (112-9) by 1 run.
County Division One: Beacon (151-6) beat Camborne (143-9, revised target 155 from 23 overs) by 11 runs, Falmouth (87) beat Perranporth (81-5, revised target 78 from 25 overs) by 81-5, Hayle (52-0) v Newquay (106-7) – Abandoned, St Austell 2 (125-1, revised target 125 from 25 overs) beat Roche (123-9) by 9 wickets, St Erme v Paul – Cancelled.
Division Two East: Callington 2 v St Minver, Holsworthy v Wadebridge 2, St Austell 3 v Bude, St Blazey v Lanhydrock, Werrington 2 v Luckett; All games cancelled.
Division Two West: Camborne 2 v Helston 2 - Cancelled, Constantine (165-4) lost to Stithians (166-1) by 9 wickets, St Ives (177) lost to Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (257-2) by 80 runs, St Just 2 (119-6) beat Mullion (115) by 4 wickets, Wendron v Penzance 2 - Cancelled.
Division Three East: Boconnoc v Ladock, Callington 3 v Grampound Road 2, Launceston v Menheniot/Looe, Roche 2 v South Petherwin, Saltash v Tintagel; All games cancelled.
Division Three West: Ludgvan (273-2) beat Gulval (144) by 129 runs, Perranarworthal (80-0) beat Barripper (74) by 10 wickets, Perranporth 2 v Hayle 2 - Cancelled, Redruth 2 v Mount Ambrose - Cancelled, Veryan (103) lost to Truro 2 (104-1) by 9 wickets.
Division Four East: Lanhydrock 2 v Liskeard, Menheniot/Looe 2 v Tideford, St Neot Taverners v St Stephen, Werrington 3 v Duloe; All games cancelled.
Division Four West: Camborne 3 v Falmouth 2 - Cancelled, Crofty/Holman v Redruth 3 - Cancelled, Paul 2 (184-6) lost to St Just 3 (185-6) by 4 wickets, Rosudegon & Kenneggy (263-3) beat St Gluvias (189) by 7 wickets.
Division Five East: Gorran v Wadebridge 3, Grampound Road 3 v Newquay 3, Gunnislake v Holsworthy 2, Pencarrow v Buckland Monachorum, St Minver 2 v Launceston 2; All games cancelled.
Division Five West: Helston 3 v Beacon 2 - Cancelled, Mount Ambrose 2 v Gerrans - Cancelled, St Day v St Newlyn East - Cancelled, Troon (171-4) beat Perranarworthal 2 (78) by 93 runs, Truro 3 (164-9) beat Leedstown (134) by 30 runs.
Division Six East: Bude 2 v Bugle, Luckett 2 v Werrington 4, South Petherwin 2 v Saltash 2, St Stephen 2 v St Austell 4; All games cancelled.
Division Six West: Barripper 2 (112-8) lost to Mawnan (113-4) by 5 wickets, Falmouth 3 v Constantine 2 - Cancelled, Gulval 2 (107-7) lost to Hellesveor (109-3) by 7 wickets, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 v Praze - Cancelled, Stithians 2 (135-4) lost to Ludgvan 2 (189-2) by 54 runs.
Division Seven East: Buckland Monachorum 2 v Boconnoc 2 - Cancelled, Menheniot/Looe 3 v Launceston 3 - Cancelled, Tideford 2 (37-2) v Lanhydrock 3 - Abandoned, Tintagel 2 (184-1) beat St Neot Taverners 2 (64) by 120 runs.
Division Seven Central: Foxhole v St Stephen 3 - Cancelled, Mawnan 2 (120) lost to Falmouth 4 (121-1) by 9 wickets, St Erme 3 (183-5) beat Truro 4 (147-1) by 36 runs.
Division Seven West: Hayle 3 v Porthleven - Cancelled, Penzance 3 (125-3) beat Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 (121-5) by 7 wickets, Redruth 4 v Camborne 4 - Cancelled, St Gluvias 2 (179-6) beat Wendron 2 (163) by 16 runs, St Just 4 (164-4) beat Crofty/Holman 2 (163-8) by 6 wickets.
Sunday, June 8
Division Six East: Ladock 2 (63-6) beat Roche 3 (62) by 4 wickets.
Division Seven East: Lanhydrock 3 (123-9) beat Tintagel 2 (122) by 1 wicket.
Division Seven Central: Newquay 4 (150) beat Perranarworthal 3 (126) by 24 runs.
