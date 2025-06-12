DOBWALLS AFC have announced the appointment of Kevin McCann as their new first team manager.
Kevin, who arrives from St Piran Premier East side Saltash Borough, will lead the Dingos in their next South West Peninsula League West campaign following their third-place finish last season in a highly-competitive division.
McCann replaces joint first team managers Ben Washam and Brad Gargett who left the Lantoom Park side to take on the top job at Western League Premier Division outfit Ivybridge Town.
A club statement explained: “After a high level of interest and a thorough interview and vetting process, Kevin emerged as the standout applicant. At Saltash Borough he has displayed time, and time again his ability to build a team from local players with unparalleled success.
“Kevin’s proven coaching ability, passion for developing players and attacking style of play have earned him many plaudits within the game. Kevin’s achievements on and off the pitch clearly demonstrates his ability to step up to the next level on his managerial journey.”
“The club is excited for the future with Kevin at the helm; and is confident Kevin will bring fresh ideas, a strong personal and work ethic, as well as exciting attacking football to Lantoom Park.”
Club secretary, Mark Lees, added: “We were not only very impressed with Kevin’s achievements but his knowledge, enthusiasm and energy shone through at interview. Kevin’s whole footballing ethos aligns with the clubs vision for the future.”
