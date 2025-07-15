TRURO City have confirmed the permanent signing of striker Luke Jephcott on a two-year deal, handing the National League newcomers a major boost ahead of the 2025/26 seaso, writes Gareth Davies.
The 25-year-old hitman returns to the Cornish club after a successful loan spell last season from Newport County, scoring six goals in 17 games and playing a key role in the club’s dramatic surge to the National League South title.
Jephcott, who began his professional career with Plymouth Argyle, is no stranger to Cornish fans. Raised in Ponsanooth near Falmouth, his early days included a breakthrough loan spell at Truro in 2019 – a stint he still credits with igniting his career.
“I came in during the second half of last season and I just wanted to find my love for football, which I definitely found, back home with Truro,” he said. “Being closer to home was great and it helped to be part of a great group of players and working for great staff too.
“I met with the club recently and I was told about the ambitions and the direction it was going, so I was really excited to put pen to paper. Overall, I just can’t wait to get going again as there have been lots of ups and downs since my time at Argyle, which went on behind the scenes which people wouldn’t have known about.
“Since I came back to Truro, I just wanted to play and help the team. To win the league and create history for Truro City is something that I will never forget.”
Jephcott’s career has seen him climb through the English football pyramid, making over 100 appearances and scoring 37 goals for Plymouth Argyle before spells with Swindon Town, St Johnstone, and Newport County. He has also represented Wales at under-19 and under-21 levels.
He burst onto the national scene in January 2020, scoring five goals in four games for Argyle, earning EFL Player and Young Player of the Month honours. But in recent years, consistency and opportunity proved harder to come by – until his return to Truro reignited the fire.
Jephcott’s influence during the title run-in was unmistakable. A goal on his second debut at Hampton & Richmond set the tone, while defining strikes against Boreham Wood and Worthing underlined his value in big moments. Fans quickly embraced his return – a connection he says played a huge role in his decision to re-sign.
“Although we are in the bottom part of the country, we have amazing fans,” Jephcott revealed. “We had some long away games last year and we still had fans coming and supporting us. In home games, the fans were the difference, with their support giving us extra encouragement.”
With City preparing for their first-ever campaign in the National League, Jephcott’s experience – over 200 senior games across England and Scotland – will be crucial under manager John Askey.
He added: “I like to think I bring a decent amount of experience, playing over 200 professional games and I am hoping that this will hopefully help the team, in some games where we might need it.
“Next year will be a journey into the unknown, but I can’t wait to see what it will bring.”
City will continue their build-up to the new season when they play host to Plymouth Argyle tomorrow night at the Truro City Stadium (7.30pm).
