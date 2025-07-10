By Gareth Davies
TRURO City are delighted to announce the season-long loan signing of Max Kinsey from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.
The 20-year-old defender joined the Cherries in 2021 after spending six years at recently-relegated top-flight outfit Southampton.
After swapping St Mary’s for Dean Court, initially as a scholar, Kinsey helped Bournemouth win two EFL Youth Alliance titles.
Born in Guildford, Kinsey joined up with the Cherries’ first team squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, making his debut last term in a 5-1 FA Cup win over West Bromwich Albion as a substitute.
Named on the bench for the fourth-round win over Everton by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, Kinsey also made the Cherries’ matchday squad on 14 occasions in 24/25.
He also played a lead hand and captained Bournemouth as they won Group South of the Professional League, before losing to Brentford at the play-off stage.
“I’m buzzing to be down here and I have been looking for a loan for a couple of years,” Kinsey told trurocity.co.uk
“Truro is the right place to come and develop and I want to help the team also.
“Over the past few years, I have been in and around the under-18s, under-21s at Bournemouth since going full-time. I feel like I am used to football on a full-time basis and ready to make that step in the National League.
“There are a few boys at Bournemouth that have come down to Truro and they have spoken nothing but high praise for the club and it definitely appealed to me, coming to Truro, when the option arose.”
He added: “I am composed on the ball, but not afraid to put a challenge in because in this league, you can’t mess around. I am good on the ball and I can play, but if you have to stick it in row Z, I can also do that.
“I want to get as many minutes as possible at Truro, whilst developing personally as a player.”
