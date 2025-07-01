TRURO City have announced that forward Jaze Kabia has joined SkyBet League Two side Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee, writes Gareth Davies.
The 24-year-old scored 16 goals last term as City were crowned National League South champions, with Kabia scoring the first ever hat-trick at the Truro City Stadium, in a 5-0 win over Worthing in August.
The Irishman was a product of the Cobh Ramblers youth system and subsequently joined league of Ireland Premier league side Shelbourne.
During the covid-19 pandemic, Kabia moved across the Irish Sea to Scotland, where he represented Livingston, Falkirk, Grennock Morton and Queen of the South.
Born in Cork, Kabia then signed for his home town club ahead of the 2023-24 season, but after just a handful of games, was back in Scotland and playing for Clyde.
Without a club 12 months ago, Kabia signed for Truro City on the eve of last term after impressing in a pre-season friendly against Gloucester.
He made his debut in the season opener against Dorking Wanderers and his last game in a City shirt came in the 2-0 win over Weston-super-Mare on Easter Monday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.