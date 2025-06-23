By Gareth Davies
TRURO City can confirm the first team’s pre-season fixtures, ahead of the 2025/26 National League campaign.
John Askey’s side will play five matches in total, starting and ending on the road, with two mouthwatering fixtures at home also.
First up, City travel to Langsford Park to face Tavistock on Friday, July 11 (7.30pm). Stuart Henderson’s Lambs were pre-season opposition for City last year, but unseasonably wet weather caused the match to be postponed.
After a journey across the border, it is Devon opposition again for a first ever friendly game at the Truro City Stadium. SkyBet League One outfit Plymouth Argyle, who recently appointed former Manchester United and England midfielder Tom Cleverley as their new boss, will make the short trip into Cornwall on Wednesday, July 16 (7.30pm) for a game that has already sold-out.
The third of five games sees Andy Westgarth’s Falmouth Town face off against City for the Aubrey Wilkes Trophy, which Truro currently hold after victory at Bickland Park 12 months ago. They meet at the Truro City Stadium on July 19 (3pm).
Familiar pre-season opposition Tiverton Town are Truro’s test for the penultimate fixture and just like last year, it is an evening trip to Ladysmead on the last Friday in July. This time on the 25th with a 7.30pm kick-off.
Finally, Truro will face Plymouth Parkway at Bolitho Park, in a game that will see former Truro favourites Shane White, Ryan Brett and Rocky Neal face their former employers.
That is set for Saturday, August 2 (1pm) before City’s first-ever National League fixture the following weekend.
Admission and ticket information for all friendly matches will be released in due course, with supporters once again advised that the Plymouth Argyle fixture has sold out for both home and away supporters, with no tickets available on the day.
Comments
