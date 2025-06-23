“I enjoy coaching and I have coached many players over the years. What I find most rewarding is developing players. I believe that by making just small adjustments to their game, collectively the team gets better and better. I am a strong believer that any player is coachable and a player of any age can still improve by making the smallest of changes to their game. I take great pride in having been a part of the football journey for some very talented young players in the past with the likes of Dylan Jones (Norwich City), Tylor Love-Holmes (Truro City), Jacob Smith (Plymouth Parkway) and my son Charlie who is also now at Parkway.”