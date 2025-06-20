ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, June 21
BOTTOM faces top at Boscawen Park as Truro welcome champions Penzance.
The city outfit dropped to the foot of the table last Saturday, although through no fault of their own, as they saw their clash at Callington cancelled without a ball being bowled.
They sit level on points with Werrington who lost at St Just, and just two points behind Grampound Road, who produced a superb four-run success at Helston.
But with 11 weeks to go, there is plenty of time to string together some wins, although the visit of Penzance is set to be a testing afternoon for Charlie Kent’s side who were beaten by the same opposition in Tuesday night’s Vinter Cup semi-final at Redruth.
The visitors are without Tommy Sturgess once more, but do welcome back left-arm paceman Josh Croom from injury as he returns in place of the hard-hitting Matt Stevens.
Skipper Brad Wadlan is set to move up to three and swap places with Nic Halstead-Cleak.
The wicket-keeper, who scored a century for Gloucestershire Seconds in midweek, has found life tough on Cornish wickets and will hope a move to four will provide a change of fortune.
Left-arm spinner Charlie Hearn, who took 3-21 in midweek, returns to the side as second team skipper Giles Lawrence drops back down.
Middle-order batsman Murray Wyatt is available again for Truro and comes in for Ross Chadwick.
TRURO: Harry Phillips, Scott Kellow, Charlie Kent (capt), Ted Phillips, Akhilesh Sahani, Adam Price, Wilf Bartlett (wkt), Murray Wyatt, Rob Harrison, Freddie Bose, Jack Ivamy.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase, Jack Paull, Brad Wadlan (capt), Nic Halstead-Cleak (wkt), Grant Stone, Charlie Sharland, Josh Croom, Mehran Sanwal, Jonny Ludlam, Tom Dinnis, Charlie Hearn.
REDRUTH remain just three points behind the leaders despite losing to Penzance last weekend - and they are at home once again as Grampound Road are the visitors.
The Roadies picked up a second victory of the season at Helston last Saturday and are in with a real chance of staying up having been promoted despite finishing as runners-up last year to Beacon in County Division One.
Redruth will start as firm favourites, particularly with their formidable spin attack and Aussie Justin Beaton in fine form, but Grampound Road have some match-winners of their own.
Opener Dave Hoskings is again missing as the in-form Harry Matthews gets another chance after racking up the runs for the seconds, while Cornwall Over 50s spinner David Neville is back in place of paceman Atif Haroon.
The Reds bring in a fifth spinning option as Dan Viner, who impressed in the recent victory at Wadebridge, replaces unavailable all-rounder Lloyd Brock.
REDRUTH: Toby Whiteford, Toby Stoddard, Elliot Stoddard, Dulash Udayanga, Jack Hale, Peter Howells (wkt), Justin Beaton, Piran Kent (capt), Ellis Whiteford, Dan Viner, Craig Johnson.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Jack Mingo, Alex Lean, Harry Matthews, Antony Angove, Harry Gregory (wkt), Tom Orpe (capt), Ravi Karunarathna, Chris Roberts, Nathan Keevil, Tom Fox-Dean, David Neville.
ST AUSTELL are just two points behind Redruth ahead of their trip to struggling Werrington.
The Saints eased past Wadebridge last Saturday by 58 runs with Liam Watson and Andrew Libby sharing eight wickets, that after Dan Jarman’s battling 61 helped them reach 173-7 in a game reduced to 40 overs.
They name an unchanged team which has up to nine bowling options, while Werrington, who threw away a commanding position at St Just having reached 131-3 in pursuit of 193, also name the same eleven.
WERRINGTON: John Moon, Sam Hockin, Adam Hodgson, Thulina Dilshan, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Ben Smeeth, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis, Jordan Duke.
ST AUSTELL: Michael Bone, Thevindu Dickwella, Dan Jarman, Connor Cooke, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Gary Bone, Adam Snowdon, Ben Sleeman, Andrew Libby, Matt Lloyd, Liam Watson.
CALLINGTON and Wadebridge meet at Moores Park with both sides in desperate need of a win to maintain their title hopes.
Wadebridge travel fourth, 15 adrift of Penzance, while Callington, who had to settle for six points against Truro, are a further four back.
Callington are without vice-captain Matt Shepherd who has re-joined Holsworthy, while seamer Ben Alford is on holiday.
James Brenton looks set to be given a chance at the top of the order following a strong start to the season in the seconds and having made 19 at Grampound Road recently, while teenage batsman Blake Tancock is also given another opportunity in the middle-order, as has South African left-hander Rowen Taplin.
Wadebridge are pretty much at full strength and have a side full of bowling options.
Tom McLachlan is back to open the batting alongside Matt Robins, while seamer Elliot Dunnett returns from injury.
Batsmen Matt Butler and Alex Forward are both unavailable.
CALLINGTON: James Brenton, Max Tryfonos, Liam Lindsay, Xavie Clarke, Aidan Libby, Graham Wagg (capt), Rowen Taplin, Blake Tancock, Mohammed Danyaal, Ben Ellis, Joe White (wkt).
WADEBRIDGE: Tom McLachlan, Matt Robins, Matt Rowe, Lachlan Crump, James Turpin, Callum Wilson, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett, Charlie Hawken.
ST JUST have a 20-point cushion over Truro ahead of their home clash with Helston who are just three behind.
St Just have seen off Truro and Werrington by narrow margins in their last two games, and Wednesday night’s victory over St Erme saw them reach a 30th Vinter Cup final.
They have 29 bowling points so far from their seven games, which is the same as leaders Penzance and only one off St Austell who have the most.
If their batting fires then they will prove incredibly tough to beat.
Helston have had a up and down time of it results wise but are capable of beating anybody.
Wins over Wadebridge and Werrington have been impressive, while they have been in good positions to beat both Penzance and Grampound Road.
Skipper Dan Jenkin makes just one change from last weekend as key seamer Ryan Tonkin replaces youngster Liam Frew.
At the time of going to press, St Just’s team hadn’t been confirmed.
ST JUST (NOT YET CONFIRMED):
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor, Steve Jenkin, Karl Leathley, Jayden Mitchell, Mark Jenkin, Sunny Osmont, Harry Saunders, Ryan Tonkin, Matt Jilbert (wkt), Brad Bury.
