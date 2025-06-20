LISKEARD Athletic boss Darren Gilbert has bolstered his team both and off the pitch ahead of another tilt at the SWPL Premier West title.
The Blues were involved in a season-long battle with Newquay last term, with the Peppermints eventually securing promotion from the Western League by just two points.
But judging by the signings made by the former Bodmin Town boss, Liskeard are planning another serious assault.
Gilbert’s new assistant boss is Simon Parnell.
He has most recently been at Helston Athletic in the Southern League and is also holds a UEFA B licence as a coach, where he had previously with Plymouth Argyle and AFC St Austell’s women’s teams.
Five new signings have arrived, three of which have donned Lux Park on a regular basis before.
Midfielder Tom Savigar returns after a spell out of the game, while talented right-back Harvey Mullis and energetic midfielder Harry Jeffery are also back.
Two new signings are also in the building.
Centre-half Jordan Powell arrives from Western League Premier Division outfit Ivybridge Town where he was a regular last year, while the dangerous attacking threat of Owen Pritchard is sure to get bums off seats against Step Six defences having made the same move from the Erme Valley-based club.
Gilbert and club officials have also put together an exciting list of pre-season friendlies ahead of their league opener on Saturday, August 6.
First up is a home friendly with Southern League Division One South and Cornwall Senior Cup holders Falmouth Town on Friday, July 4.
The following Tuesday sees the Blues host one-league higher St Blazey.
At present there is a nine-day break before the Blues visit Torpoint Athletic Reserves who play in the St Piran League Premier Division East, while the Point’s first team come to Lux Park on July 19.
Neighbours Looe Town, who won St Piran League Division One East last term, are the visitors on Wednesday, July 23.
