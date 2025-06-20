By Gareth Davies
TRURO City are delighted to announce that goalkeeper Dan Lavercombe has signed a new contract with the club, ahead of the 2025/26 National League campaign.
The 28-year-old was an ever-present last term, playing in all 48 competitive league and cup fixtures, as the Tinners were crowned National League South champions.
It was a debut season to remember for Lavercombe, after he joined City 12 months ago from Taunton Town, who had justbeen relegated to Step Three.
Beginning his career at Torquay United, Lavercombe has also served Wigan Athletic, AFC Fylde and FC United of Manchester, with his career moving full circle, like many Truro players, with a return to full-time football for next term.
“I’m very happy and it is an exciting time to be at Truro after what happened last year,” Lavercombe told trurocity.co.uk. “We are the first Cornish team to play in the National League, so I am looking forward to next year.
“Next year will be a big step up and the league we are going in will be a lot tougher, but we have a few lads that have played higher (up the footballing pyramid), so we will need everyone to move forward to pull through.”
Reflecting on where the club was, compared to the situation it finds itself in currently, Lavercombe added: “It is a bit chalk and cheese really compared to last year. It is a completely different feeling, I am really enjoying my football and hopefully I can continue for a long time.
“Nobody knew what to expect when we came back (to Truro), so to have the crowds we have had is amazing. In the tough games, the fans really pulled us through and got us extra points in tough games towards the end of season.”
