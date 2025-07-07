CHRISTIAN Oxlade-Chamberlain said it was ‘only right’ that he continue his time with Truro City following last season’s memorable title-winning campaign.
Having played a prominent role for the Tinners in their promotion into the National League, City boss John Askey moved swiftly to secure the services of the 27-year-old following his release by Kidderminster Harriers.
The defender – whose brother Alex is the former Arsenal, Liverpool and England international – is Askey’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Harry Kite and Lirak Hasani.
“After what we achieved last season, it was only right to carry things on into the new league to see what we could do,” said Oxlade-Chamberlain.
“It is almost silly when I think back to when I signed, considering what we went on to achieve. [Promotion] certainly wasn't on my bingo card, but it was a great way to finish the season and then the party afterwards, with the bus parade, was just fantastic.”
The 30-year-old forward was instrumental in City’s promotion campaign last term, scoring an incredible 27 goals, his best-ever return at Step Two level. His prolific form not only fired Truro to the National League South title, but also earned him the division’s Golden Boot and Player of the Year honours.
“I’ve helped get the club to this division, so it is only right that I stick with it and see where we can get to,” he said. “It’s always something different at Truro, but this is something that is absolutely positive both for me as a player, and the club overall.”
Also agreeing new terms with the club are Billy Palfrey and Dominic Johnson-Fisher, but on the move is Jaze Kabia, who has joined Sky Bet League Two side Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee.
