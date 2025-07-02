TRURO City have secured a huge boost ahead of the 2025-26 National League season with the news that Tyler Harvey has signed a new multi-year contract with the Cornish club.
The 30-year-old forward was instrumental in City’s promotion campaign last term, scoring an incredible 27 goals – his best-ever return at Step Two level. His prolific form not only fired Truro to the National League South title, but also earned him the division’s Golden Boot and Player of the Year honours.
A product of Plymouth Argyle’s youth system, Harvey made his first-team debut in 2012 before moving on to Wrexham. After loan spells at Truro and Bath City, he made a permanent switch to the Cornish outfit in 2017. Apart from a brief stint with Bath at the start of the 2019-20 season, Harvey has been a mainstay at Truro ever since, playing a key role in two promotions during his time at the club.
Now, with Truro set to embrace full-time football for the first time, Harvey is ready to lead from the front once again.
“It has been a few years since I was a full-time footballer, but it was something the club had to do, once we got to the National League,” said Harvey, who believes the full-time model will only strengthen the squad’s competitiveness.
“I’ve helped get the club to this division, so it is only right that I stick with it and see where we can get to. It is always something different at Truro, but this is something that is absolutely positive both for me as a player, and the club overall.
“I’m familiar with the routine and demands of full-time football and this will help me and everyone at the club. We will have more touches of a ball every day, we’ll be fitter, stronger and that is only beneficial.
“Due to the step up in league we are taking, anything that can help us get an extra per cent here and there in games will also help us too.”
Reflecting on last season’s triumph, Harvey added: “We left last season on such a high and we have taken that high into the summer break. The last involvement we all had with football and Truro was probably the best moment of all of our careers so we are stepping back into pre-season training, still with memories of something amazing that happened last season.
“We are looking forward to continuing our journey and we have proved that we can be winners, so let’s try, with everyone together, to do something special again.”
