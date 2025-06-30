At the halfway point of the campaign, Graham Wagg’s side currently find themselves in sixth spot, 46 points adrift of table-topping Penzance following their latest setback at Helston on Saturday.
Put into bat at Clodgey Lane by home skipper Dan Jenkin, things started smoothly enough for the visitors as Max Tryfonos and James Brenton put on 59 for the opening wicket.
However, the loss of Tryfonos for 26 sparked a top order collapse with another four wickets falling for just five runs.
Liam Linday departed for a duck, quickly followed by Brenton, who top scored with 31. Xavie Clarke (1) and Aidan Libby (0) were also soon back in the sheds with Cally in dire straits.
Skipper Wagg came and went in a flash, as did Rowen Taplin, before Mohammed Danyaal offered a bit of resistance with 24 from 45 balls before he was stumped off the bowling of Harry Saunders, whose figures of (4-16) helped to wrap up the visiting line-up.
With a meagre total of 113 to defend, it was always going to be a tough ask for Callington to haul themselves back into contention.
Danyaal gave them an early lift, claiming the wicket of Billy Taylor for just four, but with fellow opener Jenkin in fine touch, he struck 42 before he hit the ball straight back to Tryfonos, it was never going to be enough.
Steven Jenkin hit 29 for the hosts, before Lewis Goldworthy (14no) and Karl Leathley (17no) sealed the seven-wicket win.
Werrington were unable to follow up their win over St Austell the previous week, going down by 124 runs to second-placed Wadebridge at Egloshayle Park.
Electing to bat first, Wadebridge – fresh from their Hawkey Cup triumph over Grampound Road – bounced back from 40 for three to then add 94 for the fourth-wicket partnership between Matt Rowe and James Turpin.
Rowe hit seven boundaries in his knock of 63, whilst Turpin was in fine touch smashing his way to a brilliant 101, which included five 4s and four 6s.
Callum Wilson’s quickfire 34 helped add to the Wadebridge tally, which ended on 231 in their allotted 50 overs.
Mark Taskis took three wickets to take his seasonal tally to 15, while there were two apiece for Dan Barnard and Adam Hodgson.
Wilson’s impressive day at the office, however, continued with the ball as he produced exceptional figures of eight for 21, including five maidens, from his ten overs.
Other than Sri Lankan all-rounder Vithanage Dilshan, who plundered an impressive 59 from 47 balls, Werrington simply had no answer to his destructive spell.
Elsewhere, Redruth claimed a five-wicket win at St Austell thanks in the main to an unbeaten 63 from Dulash Udayanga and 39 from Toby Whiteford.
Earlier in the day, Alex Bone struck 56 in the home side’s total of 176 all out.
Penzance remain top of the standings after they won by six wickets at home to St Just, who posted 222 for seven.
Logan Curnow’s 72 not out was the highlight of their innings, which also included useful contributions from Chamikara Edirisinghe (41) and Neil Curnow (40).
In reply, Penzance – who were given a revised target of 167 from 30 overs – hit their mark in 24.4 overs, thanks in the main to 85 from Christian Purchase.
