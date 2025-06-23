Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Six and Seven East latest round-up
MARTIN Budge stuck a superb 175 not out as third-placed Luckett Seconds recorded a 278-run victory over their Ladock counterparts at Chapel Field in Division Six East on Saturday.
The all-rounder’s 133-ball knock contained 26 fours and four sixes against the nine-man visitors who conceded 369-3.
Mike Clements (53 off 27), Adrian Berry (57 off 30) and Adam Piper (22no off 9) pushed the rate on.
Ladock were 91 all-out with Werrington’s Andrew Smeeth making 30.
Martin Budden took 3-27, while Josh Sample got his maiden Luckett adult runs with four, and also took a wicket in his 1-22 from four overs.
Saltash Seconds recorded a 14-run success over Bude, helped by 82 not out from number three Duncan Nobes.
He came in during the second over and was still there at the end in his 129-ball knock which contained 13 fours.
Twenties from Ben Lindsay, Mark Stevens and Callum Isles-Wright helped the Ashes up to 207-7.
Bude were down and out at 88-6, but Derek Piper’s 75 not out gave them a sniff as four successive boundaries off the otherwise excellent Tobias Palmer (4-48), meant 24 was required off the final 14 balls.
But the hosts closed the game out with Isles-Wright (3-44) and Andy Dore (1-27 off 10) both bowling well.
In Division Seven East, St Neot Seconds gained an important victory in their quest for promotion as they defeated Tintagel Seconds by five wickets at Wenmouth.
Malcolm Copplestone batted through for 63 not out, but it was Drew Champion’s brisk 62 that helped them chase down their target of 180.
Earlier, Michael Drown had the fine figures of 2-16 from his ten overs, while Ted Dyer (3-30) was also in fine form. Arthur Fox took 4-74.
Menheniot-Looe Thirds grabbed a second win of the season as they saw off Boconnoc Seconds by 41 runs at Deer Park.
George Dickens’ 30 was the best of their total of 160-8, but with Paul Juckett (28), Dave Crawford (28no) and James Palmer (20) all making useful contributions, they had a chance.
Chris Neville took 4-40 for the hosts, while John Hosking (2-48) also got some reward.
Boconnoc stuttered to 119 all-out with more than 12 overs unused.
Opener Darren Piper continued his good form with 50, and Edward Hosking added 25, but the next best was eight not out from number ten Steve Rule.
Six of the Menheniot-Looe bowlers took wickets, including Paul Juckett (2-21 off 4) and Bob Fleming (3-5 off 3) towards the end.
Lanhydrock Thirds welcomed Tideford Seconds on Sunday with the visitors emerging five-wicket winners.
The hosts got off to a fine start as openers Henry Meacock (43) and Finn Walton (23) added 74 before they slipped to 113-8.
Jon Elkins made a run-a-ball 30 from number ten, but a total of 151 all-out was well under-par considering the start.
Rory Jarvis (3-36 off 8) and Jack Hooper (3-9 off 5) shared six wickets, while Amaro Simpson-Thapa took 2-22 off his seven.
Tideford reached their target with five wickets and two balls remaining.
Opener Tavy Liddington made 29 but at 77-5 the home side were sensing their chance.
Meacock and Mike Sweet took two wickets each, but Jamie Mitchell’s unbeaten 60 in partnership with Simpson-Thapa (22no) ensured an away victory.
