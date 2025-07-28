IT remains tight at the top in the Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East following victories for all of the top four at the weekend.
Having won the toss and elected to bat, the visitors never got going in their pursuit of runs. Initially pinned down by a tight spell from Steve Kidd (2-9) in seven overs, Andrew Brenton (32) offered some resistance, as did Adrian Clements (45), but their total of 134 all out was always going to be tough to defend.
Peter Doyle and Sam Jordan both picked up three wickets apiece for the hosts, who easily chalked off the total for the loss of three wickets. Unbeaten knocks of 53 from Jordan and 48 from Findlay Farrell sealed the points.
Opener Rhys Morgans (50no) carried his bat for the home side, but sadly that was their only highlight. Left-arm spinner Joe Organ claimed 3-28, while there were two apiece for Dave Bolland, Matt Petherbridge and Ben Hutson.
In reply, Huw Williams (52no) and Sam Renfree (51no) did the damage, hitting the winning runs in just 15 overs as they stay two points clear of Grampound Road Seconds who secured an eight-wicket victory at Roche having been set 177 to win.
Tintagel, who are fourth on 175 points, won by 107 runs at bottom side Launceston having posted 224-8.
Elsewhere, Callington Thirds secured maximum reward in their four-wicket win at Ladock thanks in the main to a fine knock of 80 from Tom Neville. Earlier, leg-spinner Harvey Poad took 5-22 in the home side’s 205 all out as the Greens moved eight points clear of second bottom Boconnoc.
