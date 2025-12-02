HUNDREDS of aspiring young rugby stars - including some from Launceston - converged at West Buckland School in Barnstaple on Sunday for the Defender Rising Stars Cup, hosted by Exeter Chiefs in partnership with PREM Rugby.
Nineteen grassroots clubs from across the West Country, including Launceston Rugby Club, took part in a day of competitive rugby which showcased the passion and commitment of the game’s next generation of players.
The annual Under-11s and Under-12s festival, which attracted 19 teams, is one of a series of nationwide events hosted by PREM Rugby clubs which provide young players the opportunity to experience playing within a professional environment against teams from outside of their immediate local area.
The Under-11s teams were judged on rugby’s core values — teamwork, respect, enjoyment, and discipline — with the focus on development and participation rather than match results.
For many of the youngsters, it was their first time stepping onto a club pitch. Cheered on by proud parents and coaches, the teams played with determination, flair, and a real sense of camaraderie.
Watching the rugby gameplay before handing out prizes at the end of festival awards ceremony was Chiefs stars Kane James, Ben Coen and Finn Worley-Brady.
Kane said: “What a great day! It’s impressive to see not only great skill and passion on the pitch but also teamwork and respect from these young players.”
“Despite being at the start of their rugby journeys, many already displayed all the qualities needed to grow the next generation of players. It was great to get an insight into what could be the future of rugby today.”
Since the first Defender Rising Stars Festival in 2008, more than 125,000 children have taken part, with some even going on to play professionally for PREM Rugby clubs.
Launceston Under 11s player Connie Cole said: “I’m really enjoying it. It’s a great experience to see how different teams are playing.”
Coach Jason Mullard added: “We’ve travelled up from Launceston, which is quite a way, to come to Barnstaple, but it's been a brilliant day. It’s really great exposure for the kids to play different sides and it shows how they're developing.”
