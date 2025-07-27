By Robbie Morris and Garry Wood at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 1 Bradford Town 1
THE Point got their season started with a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Bradford Town at The Mill on Saturday.
Both goals where scored in the final 15 minutes with the hosts going in front through prolific striker Curtis Damerell and the visitors equalising in the final minute through a penalty from Josiah McKayle.
Torpoint gave starts to six summer signings as James Morley, Dave Barker, Callum O’Brien, Darren Hicks, Sam Pearson and Callum Martindale were all named in the team by joint bosses Dean Cardew and Karl Curtis.
Both sides shared half chances early on before ten minutes in, Damerell’s effort from an acute angle was blocked by visiting keeper Tom Creed who did likewise soon after from Sam Hepworth.
Just on the half-hour mark, the hosts continued to press their visitors and a Pearson shot was deflected by Manny Adepitan. The loose ball fell to Damerell, whose overhead kick in the area went inches over the bar.
A couple of minutes later an interchange of passes between Darren Hicks and Callum Martindale, saw the latter’s cross find Owen Haslam, but his goal-bound effort was cleared off the line.
In the final minute of the first half, a 20-yard free-kick from Town’s Jack Coward went just wide of the post.
Chances were at a premium early in the second half, but just before the hour mark, a good ball into the visitors’ area found Barker. However, his effort just looped over the crossbar.
McKayle broke clear of home defence a couple of minutes later, but keeper James Morley was out quickly to intercept.
Torpoint then created further chances as Joe Rapson’s ball through found Damerell whose cross to Pearson saw him force a brilliant point-blank save from Creed.
Bradford responded on 66 minutes as Jack Farion’s dipping volley from the edge of the area flew inches over the crossbar.
But with 13 minutes remaining, Torpoint took the lead. A drop ball was put into the area which found substitute Ryan Richards, and he set up Damerell to blast home from 10 yards.
A couple of minutes later saw Damerell win a header and bring the ball to his feet before laying off to Pearson whose effort was deflected on to the post for a corner.
From the resulting set-piece, O’Brien headed just over the crossbar.
With two minutes remaining the visitors were awarded a penalty as O’Brien was adjudged to have brought down McKayle in the area by referee Tim Burley.
He stepped up and coolly converted the spot-kick to the bottom right corner to level the scores.
Deep into stoppage time the hosts had a chance to clinch victory as Barker put through Damerell, but once again Creed was up to the task to deny the striker from 10 yards.
Torpoint are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they visit neighbours and Western League rivals Saltash United in the Extra Preliminary Round (3pm).
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: James Morley, Dave Barker, Sam Hepworth, Owen Haslam, Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), Joe Rapson, Darren Hicks (Ryan Richards, 75), Curtis Damerell, Sam Pearson, Callum Martindale. Subs not used: Fred Chapman, Dominic Murray, Adam Carter, James Rowe.
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Curtis Damerell.
