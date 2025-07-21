CALLINGTON director of cricket Joe White admitted Saturday’s victory over Redruth was ‘incredibly satisfying’ as the Greens ended their poor run of form in the ECB Cornwall Premier League with a 131-run success at Moores Park.
Cally had slipped to within nine points of the sole relegation spot following a run of five straight defeats either side of a rain off against Truro, but a superb performance with the bat ensured they moved 22 points clear of Truro who dropped to the foot of the standings following their Duckworth/Lewis-affected defeat to Wadebridge.
Callington were sent in by visiting skipper Piran Kent and although Aussie Justin Beaton castled James Brenton for nought, the Greens displayed the type of performance many expected on a regular basis.
While South African Liam Lindsay anchored the innings for his 80 from 106 balls, the rest attacked, including skipper Graham Wagg (31) and Max Tryfonos (34) who shared stands of 58 and 68 with the South African.
From 126-3 the innings was given an injection of pace from Xavie Clarke who made 55 from just 31 balls before the returning Ollie Allsop (29), Aidan Libby (44no) and Ben Ellis (25) took the score up to a hefty 351-8.
Redruth saw Toby Whiteford make a quickfire 24, and although Sri Lankan Dulash Udayanga shepherded the innings with an unbeaten 75, the Reds could only make 220 all out.
Left-arm spinners Wagg (2-23) and Tryfonos (2-34) gave away little before Clarke (3-32) got some late reward.
Director of cricket Joe White admitted the victory came at a crucial time.
He said: “It’s no secret that we’ve struggled for form recently, so to bounce back in such a convincing way, against one of the top sides in the league, was incredibly satisfying.
“We were very happy with the contribution from our batters. Everyone played with intent and positivity, striking that crucial balance between aggression and control which was exactly what we’ve been aiming for.
“Liam Lindsay was back to his best, anchoring the innings superbly and giving our attacking players the platform to play their natural games around him, so we were very happy to post 351-8.”
Needing a tad over seven an over was never going to be easy for Redruth and White was pleased with how they went about their work.
He continued: “We knew we had to get through our overs quickly with rain in the forecast.
“Aidan Libby and Ben Ellis got us off to a flyer, removing both openers early. We knew Toby Whiteford was a huge wicket for us, he’s more than capable of scoring big, so getting him cheaply was a huge moment for us.
“From there, our spinners took control, sharing seven wickets between them and turning the screw as the pressure built.”
Callington likely need a couple of more wins to be safe, but White wants to continue integrating their talented teenagers where possible.
He continued: “Looking ahead, our focus remains on the development of our young players. We’ve seen some huge strides in their progress this year, and we’re committed to giving them more opportunities as we head towards the back end of the season. There’s a lot to be excited about as we continue to build for the future.”
Callington visit fifth-placed St Austell on Saturday (1pm) knowing a win could see them end the day fifth.
