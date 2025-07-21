SALTASH closed the gap on Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East leaders Menheniot-Looe as they recorded a 67-run victory over Launceston at Chapel Field.
Batsman Dan Snowdon laid the foundations for their latest success, the left-hander marking his first outing of the season by smashing a superb 108 not out which included 18 boundaries.
Work commitments have meant Snowdon has been unavailable to this stage, but he showed no sign of rustiness as he helped his side post a creditable total of 258 for five in their 45 overs.
Despite the early loss of Joe Page, Snowdon was supported by Sam Renfree (33), Alex Johnson (31) and James Blackmore (24), who all made decent contributions for the hosts, while wickets were shared amongst the Launceston bowlers with Shane Davey, Ethan Green, Finlay Worth, Kevin Worth and Martin Vanstone all grabbing one piece.
Launceston’s reply never really got going as wickets tumbled at regular intervals. Pinned down initially by Dave Bolland and stand-in skipper Matt Petherbridge, they found themselves struggling at 39-3.
Gavin Wallis offered some resistance with a top score of 60, which included seven fours and a six, but when he departed so the hopes of the visitors visibly ended.
Johnson, Petherbridge, Joe Organ and Ben Hutson all bagged two wickets each.
Saltash Seconds went down to a heavy nine-wicket defeat at leaders Bugle in Division Six East.
Put into bat, all started well enough for the visitors who found themselves at 86-2 thanks in the main to 36 from Shayn Rencher. However, a flurry of wickets then followed as they crashed to 137-7.
Nigel Couchman did much of the damage for the hosts with figures of 4-9 from his ten overs.
In reply, although Jim Matthews dismissed Sam Couchman for 17, unbeaten knocks of 57 for Will Barnecut and Jake Moore sealed a comfortable win for Bugle.
