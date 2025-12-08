DAVE Walder praised a “solid start” to Exeter Chiefs’ European Challenge Cup campaign after they swept aside the Cheetahs 42-12 at Sandy Park to climb to second in Pool 3.
The Chiefs, level on points with Ulster and Stade Français, produced a five-try first half that all but settled the contest before demonstrating impressive defensive control to close out a convincing opening-round victory.
The Devonians were relentless from the opening whistle, overwhelming the South African visitors with pace, precision and physical edge. By the time Manny Feyi-Waboso added their sixth try after the break, they had already built a commanding lead and a platform of confidence ahead of this Sunday’s trip to Racing 92.
Backs coach Walder was fulsome in his praise, saying: “We’re delighted with the start we have made today to the tournament and while there is lots to work on, we are sitting in the changing room very happy,” he said. “We put the game to bed in the first half hour. The try before half-time was really crucial and some of our tries in the first half were outstanding.”
Exeter’s dominance began with a textbook line-out steal, followed by bruising carries through midfield that left the Cheetahs scrambling. Harvey Skinner pierced the defensive line to create space for Len Ikitau to finish the opening try, and with the Chiefs sharp at the breakdown and assured at set piece, the momentum never relented.
Greg Fisilau crossed on 20 minutes to double the advantage, grounding after sustained pressure on the Cheetahs’ line. Although the visitors responded through Michael Annies following a slick off-load from Prince Nkabinde, the Chiefs’ reply was immediate and emphatic.
Skinner helped himself to Exeter’s third, burrowing over from close range, before Scott Sio powered through from a pick-and-go after a clean line-out take. The hosts then produced the moment of the half, Skinner’s pinpoint cross-field kick found Henry Slade, who finished superbly in the corner. Slade converted all five first-half tries—and later Feyi-Waboso’s effort—with unerring accuracy despite the increasingly awkward angles.
At 35-7, the match was effectively decided, but the Chiefs still had to absorb determined Cheetahs pressure in the second period. Munier Hartzenberg’s try shortly after the restart briefly narrowed the gap, yet Feyi-Waboso’s finish restored the cushion, and from there Exeter’s defensive steel took centre stage.
Aussie forward Tom Hooper delivered a towering performance, leading a defensive line that grew in authority as the half progressed. With the game drifting into a scrappier phase, Exeter reset, shut down repeated Cheetahs surges and denied the visitors a single point in the final 20 minutes.
“It was a shame we didn’t kick on in the second half, but I think mentally after half an hour we were in a good place,” Walder reflected. “Sometimes you can be a little bit fearful against certain teams or get a little complacent, but I thought we judged it well. If you had said at the start of the day you would win 42-12 and be in the situation we are in, you would take that.”
The victory, combined with their strong Premiership form, sends the Chiefs to Paris with confidence high.
“We’re really excited to go to Racing next week, who are one of the big dogs in Europe,” Walder added. “We want to go there, put on a show and hopefully get a win.”
