Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, July 19
MENHENIOT-Looe’s lead at the top of the table is down to just nine points after losing a high-scoring thriller at fellow promotion-hopefuls Grampound Road Seconds.
With bad weather forecast, both sides mutually agreed to a 30-over game.
Menheniot were sent in and got off to a flyer, but once Luke Ripley fell for 21 to Atif Haroon, Ian Dean (3-19 off 6) dismissed Reuben Crawford, Steve Kidd and Pete Nance cheaply.
However, Australian opener Findlay Farrell batted through for an unbeaten 80 and with Peter Swinford (29), Ross Ripley (15) and Alex Caddy (14) chipping in, they reached 206-6.
The hosts got over the line with three balls and five wickets to spare.
Half-centuries from Alex Rust (68) and Stephen Matthews (57) laid the groundwork before Tom Gurney (13no) and Owen Morcom (11no) held their nerve. None of the visiting bowlers took more than a wicket.
The big clash at the bottom at Liskeard between ‘home’ side Callington Thirds and Boconnoc was eventually abandoned.
After a tight opening from bowlers Colum Taylor and Lee Penrose, Callington eventually motored along to 258-6 with fine contributions from Tom Neville (48), Liam Hunn (53) and Blaze Eigenmann (64), the latter on his first Saturday appearance of the season.
John Niblett (0-13 off 6) gave little away while Ryan Greenslade (3-63) got some reward.
Boconnoc saw Rhys Morgans (27) and Dave Smith (23) get starts, but bar 21 from Will Thomas it took 52 from a half-fit Rob Foot to keep Boconnoc out there, that despite 4-37 from leg-spinner Harvey and a miserly spell from Chris Bennett (1-18 off 9).
Seven overs were remaining with Penrose (12no) and Taylor at the crease and the score at 181-9, but with the rain getting progressively worse, the game was called off to give Callington 15 points to Boconnoc’s 13.
