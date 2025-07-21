Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, July 19
LEADERS Luckett remain in pole position to win the title despite dropping three points in their 21-run success at mid-table Bude on Saturday.
The villagers were sent in and openers Luke Brenton (32) and Ryan Brown (50) smashed the bowling to all parts in a stand of 103.
Both men departed in quick succession, but Andrew Hoskin (32), James Wilkinson (36) and Jonny Hoskin (21no) helped them reach 246-8.
A superb start with the ball saw Bude slip to 87-4 after 23 overs with Leion Cole (3-39) delivering a fine spell.
Bude fought back through Matt Whitefield (64) and the hard-hitting Andrew De Rosa (80no) but Luckett held on to stay 14 points ahead of St Blazey who picked up all 20 in their nine-wicket victory over Werrington Seconds.
Lanhydrock are now 31 points off the top after they were undone by the weather at home to Holsworthy.
Amir Khan (47) and Luke Buckland (18) took the Bodmin-based outfit to 100-0 before four wickets fell for 21.
But a brilliant stand of 168 between Mike Horne (58no) and Ben Attfield (100no) continued the onslaught with the latter striking eight fours and five sixes as they totalled 289-4.
The Trees ended on 153-5 from their 30 overs when the rain came in, Jacob Eldridge (3-39) doing the early damage including the key wickets of Jack Greening and Matt Shepherd.
Callington Seconds beat the weather to record a ten-wicket success at bottom side St Austell Thirds.
The hosts were dismissed for 104 as after Spencer Whatley (2-29) and Martin Hunn (0-15) set the platform, Ryan Hodge (3-12) and Jim Shorten (3-6) did the rest.
The chase was over in just 64 balls as openers Nick Parker and Rich Brown made unbeaten knocks of 63 and 41 respectively.
