Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East preview – Saturday, July 19
LUCKETT have a 17-point lead at the top of the table with seven games to go before tomorrow’s trip to mid-table Bude.
The villagers have lost just twice since promotion, one of which was a heavy defeat to the Seasiders on matchday three, and are currently on a seven-match winning streak plus a rain-off at Werrington Seconds.
They head to Crooklets without the division’s second highest run-scorer in Toby May, while key off-spinner George Wilkinson is also missing.
Skipper Andrew Hoskin returns, as does opening bowler Robbie Piper who may bat in the top order.
Bude make just one change from last weekend’s six-wicket defeat at Wadebridge Seconds.
Harry Dymond is on holiday and replaced by Troy Buckingham who makes his first appearance of the season.
BUDE: Matt Williams, Wayne Adams, Warren Rumble (capt, wkt), Matt Whitefield, Brett Hunter, Andrew De Rosa, Richard Dymond, David Sillifant, Matt Mansbridge, Mark Whitefield, Troy Buckingham.
LUCKETT: Luke Brenton, Ryan Brown, Robbie Piper, Andrew Hoskin (capt), James Wilkinson, Henry Wilkinson, Marc Brown, Dan Pearce, Leion Cole, Jonny Hoskin, Mark Southcott.
ST BLAZEY were missing several for last Saturday’s trip to Holsworthy and came unstuck, and face a tough test at home to Werrington Seconds.
However, Blazey do welcome back batsmen Ben Griffiths, Matt Bennetts and Adam Thomas, plus veteran bowler Andrew Thomas. Paul Carne is injured while George Taylor, Lewis Todd and Liam Reynolds drop back to the second team.
Werrington are without key batsman Tom Lyle and bowling all-rounder Darren Webber, while young wicket-keeper Ed Walters makes a debut in the first team.
Dan Howgill replaces Walters at the top of the order, while Lee Houghton takes the gloves.
Skipper Jason Seldon is also available again and adds depth in both departments.
ST BLAZEY: Rory Dixon, Ben Griffiths (capt), Matt Bennetts, Ruhann Brenner, Adam Thomas, Toby Clarke (wkt), Nithin Gowda, Angus Harley, Simon Dixon, Riley Carne, Andrew Thomas.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Dan Howgill, Rob May, George Rickard, Zander Zambuni, Billy Uglow, Zander Zambuni, Dan Jenkin, Jason Seldon (capt), Ian Searle, Lee Houghton (wkt), Sam Smeeth.
BOTTOM side St Austell Thirds welcome a Callington Seconds side who still could do with a couple of wins to be sure of safety.
The Saints have won just once, but have been far more competitive of late and will fancy their chances of causing a shock.
However, Callington’s pace attack will also fancy their chances at Wheal Eliza.
St Austell give a third team debut to promising seamer Jack Ellison which means dad Matt – a batsman who spent several years playing for the first team in the Premier Division – also comes up to bolster the middle-order.
Callington bring in all-rounder Zak Newton-Jenkins and swing bowler Martin Hunn as Toby Beresford-Power (unavailable) and Ben Alford (first team) make way.
ST AUSTELL THIRDS: Andrew Bennetts, Matt Nile, Jack Mallet, Matt Ellison, Stuart Wilder (wkt), Ollie Clarke (capt), Theo Osborne, Jack Ellison, Kieran Nile, James Higman, Angus Fosten.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Nick Parker (wkt), Rich Brown (capt), Blake Tancock, Ollie Bennett, Peter Tancock, Zak Newton-Jenkins, Jim Shorten, Ryan Hodge, Oscar Crichton, Spencer Whatley, Martin Hunn.
HOLSWORTHY moved to within 14 points of second bottom St Minver following last Saturday’s superb 15-run victory over St Blazey and face another one of the top teams when they visit third-placed Lanhydrock.
The Bodmin outfit are level on points with Wadebridge Seconds but with a 27-point gap to make up on Luckett, need a near perfect run-in.
Holsworthy have to do without Dan Smith, Rob Mitchell, Chris Pomeroy, Rory Piper and Lewis Chidley from last week’s side although they do have some decent replacements as Matt Shepherd, Sam Stacey, Nick Ward, Adam Lovejoy and Brendan Harris are all recalled.
Lanhydrock make just one alteration from their victory at St Minver as opening bowler Jacob Eldridge is fit again and comes in for the unavailable Jack Trethewey.
LANHYDROCK: Amir Khan (wkt), Luke Buckland, Christian James, Mike Horne, Ben Attfield, Jamie Taylor, Josh Taylor, Jamie Eldridge (capt), Rowan Evans, Jacob Eldridge, Siam Juntakereket.
HOLSWORTHY: Jack Greening, Aiden Gerry, Brendan Harris, Matt Shepherd, Noah Pigdon, Ryan Walter (capt, wkt), Sam Stacey, Adam Lovejoy, Guy Beagley, Nick Ward, Graham Wild.
IT’S derby day at The Riverside as Wadebridge Seconds welcome St Minver in a clash which gets underway an hour earlier at midday.
Wadebridge eased past Bude last weekend and name another strong line-up on paper as spin-bowling all-rounders Ross McLachlan and Charlie Ellis come in for Joe Wilson (thirds) and Charlie Hawken (unavailable). Like Lanhydrock they can ill-afford any mistakes before next week’s trip to Luckett.
St Minver have a 14-point gap to maintain over Holsworthy and name a near full-strength side, although batsman Ryan Pooley is once again unavailable.
Veteran Andy Rathborne will bolster the lower order and may take the gloves, while Roche’s Clive Parsons, who took three wickets on loan from Roche last weekend, is included once again.
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: Charlie McLachlan, Tom Wood, Jamie Beare, Ross McLachlan, Paul Menhenick, James Cox, Alek Gill, Charlie Ellis, Tom Wilson (wkt), Ollie Bate (capt), Steve Gunner.
ST MINVER: Ben Hawken (capt, wkt), Antony Ash, Dean Jeffery, Rob Hawken, Reece Thompson, Jonny Centini, Matt Hartnett, Ross Keast, Andy Rathborne, Archie Edwards, Clive Parsons.
