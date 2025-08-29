ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, August 30
ST JUST (9/10) v PENZANCE (1/10)
PROVIDED the weather plays ball – and it’s a big if at the moment with a dreadful forecast – the biggest West Cornwall derby in years takes place tomorrow (12.30pm) with St Just and Penzance battling it out at both ends of the table
St Just – eight-time champions since the Premier League was formed in 2001 – are the only club to have been in the division since it’s inception and are in real danger of slipping into the second-tier, while their visitors are looking for a fourth title in five years and have a Lord’s final to look forward to on Saturday, September 20 when they take on Ormskirk in the National Club Championship decider.
St Just sit level on 168 points with Truro meaning every wicket and run could be crucial.
Thankfully for Gareth May’s men, if no play takes place at St Just or at Truro when they welcome Grampound Road, they will survive having won both fixtures against the city outfit.
As for Saturday, St Just are unsurprisingly at full-strength.
Wicketkeeper Rhys Brownfield returns from injury in the only change from last weekend’s defeat at Helston as former county gloveman Gavin Edwards drops out.
Penzance make the short trip to Cape Road without two of their four-pronged pace attack as Tom Dinnis is out with a calf injury suffered during last weekend’s defeat to Truro, while Tommy Sturgess is away with work.
Jonny Ludlam has recovered from injury while second-team skipper Giles Lawrence provides a third spin option alongside skipper Brad Wadlan and Charlie Hearn.
Penzance need a maximum of seven points to secure the title having lost to Truro last weekend, while any danger of taking the hosts won’t be an option having lost to them in the Edwards Cup final earlier this summer.
ST JUST: Neil Curnow, Gareth May (capt), Ellis May, Phil Nicholas, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Logan Curnow, Jamie Semmens, Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Lewis Stephens, Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton-Griffith.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase, Jack Paull (wkt), Charlie Sharland, Brad Wadlan (capt), Nic Halstead-Cleak, Grant Stone, Josh Croom, Mehran Sanwal, Jonny Ludlam, Giles Lawrence, Charlie Hearn.
TRURO (10/10) v GRAMPOUND ROAD (8/10)
TRURO know they must finish at least a point ahead of St Just to survive and will be doing anything they can to start.
They also name their best 11 of the season with everybody available as batsmen Murray Wyatt and Ted Phillips return in place of Dan Phillips and Josh Cardigan.
Grampound make the short trip to the capital knowing they aren’t completely out of danger.
Lose and St Just pull off an unlikely upset against Penzance coupled with a failure to get enough bonus points could see them make an immediate return to County Division One.
TRURO: Harry Phillips, Scott Harvey, Charlie Kent (capt), Ted Phillips, Akhilesh Sahani, Adam Price, Murray Wyatt, Wilf Bartlett (wkt), Scott Kellow, Rob Harrison, Neil Ivamy.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Dave Hoskings, Tom Orpe (capt), Alex Lean, Harry Gregory (wkt), Ravi Karunarathna, Antony Angove, Harry Matthews, Jack Mingo, Dan Ferris, Nathan Keevil, Tom Fox-Dean.
WERRINGTON (6/10) v WADEBRIDGE (2/10)
WADEBRIDGE head up to Werrington knowing the title race is out of their control, but they will hope for a helping hand from St Just or the weather.
If Penzance are rained off without a ball being bowled then 20 points would give them a second top-flight crown in three years to go with their success in the T20 format which has seen them win the Hawkey Cup and Edwards Cup, the latter for the first time in their history.
But Werrington have been in excellent form during the second half of the season, registering five wins from their games to climb away from trouble.
Last weekend’s three-wicket defeat at St Austell means fifth is as high as they could finish, while Callington could leapfrog them if they win at home to Helston.
Wadebridge name an unchanged team while Werrington welcome back all-rounder Ben Smeeth for youngster Billy Uglow.
WERRINGTON: Ben Smeeth, John Moon, Adam Hodgson, Thulina Dilshan, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, George Rickard, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Jordan Duke.
WADEBRIDGE: Jamie Beare, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Matt Robins, James Turpin, Callum Wilson, Alex Forward, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
CALLINGTON (7/10) v HELSTON (3/10)
CALLINGTON need just three points to be safe, but whatever happens it’s been a frustrating summer for the men in green having been tipped to push Penzance all the way.
However, they have been improved in recent weeks following a mid-summer wobble.
Helston have enjoyed a fine campaign and know a win would see them finish third, their highest finish in Cornish cricket in many years.
They have also been handed a big boost with Australian overseas player Jayden Mitchell being fit to play having missed the last two matches, while young spinner Archie Martin is also given a go.
Ollie Black is unavailable while Tom Mitchell goes back to the seconds having made a crucial 25 last Saturday.
Cally name an unchanged side from last weekend’s 11-run defeat at Wadebridge which means Ben Allsop and Ben Alford – who made 42 and took two wickets respectively – retain their places.
CALLINGTON: Liam Lindsay, Ben Allsop, Graham Wagg (capt), Xavie Clarke, James Brenton, Max Tryfonos, Aidan Libby, Mohammed Danyaal, Rowen Taplin (wkt), Ben Ellis, Ben Alford.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor, Steven Jenkin, Karl Leathley (wkt), Jayden Mitchell, Mark Jenkin, Sunny Osmont, Harry Saunders, Ryan Tonkin, Archie Martin, Brad Bury.
REDRUTH (5/10) v ST AUSTELL (4/10)
ST AUSTELL head to Redruth looking to cement fourth.
The Saints (214) have a 13-point cushion over the Reds (201), while a victory for Callington over Helston (224) coupled with an away victory will likely see them sneak up another place.
Both sides have been inconsistent at times, but a top-half finish in the top-flight isn’t to be sniffed at.
Redruth name an unchanged side from last weekend’s seven-wicket success at Grampound Road – a result which was their first victory in six games – while the Saints are set to name a familiar looking team to the one that chased down 144 at home to Werrington.
They are boosted by the return of captain Alex Bone following a two-match ban, while others are also set to come in.
REDRUTH: Lloyd Brock, Toby Stoddard, Dulash Udayanga, Elliot Stoddard, Toby Whiteford, Jack Hale, Peter Howells (wkt), Ellis Whiteford, Justin Beaton, Piran Kent (capt), Craig Johnson.
ST AUSTELL (PREDICTED): Dan Jarman, Thevindu Dickwella, Mike Bone, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Connor Cooke, Curtis Dalby, Gary Bone (capt, wkt), Adam Snowdon, Ben Sleeman, Andrew Libby, Liam Watson.
