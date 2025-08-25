ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Wadebridge 202 (49.1), Callington 191-9.
CALLINGTON are all but safe despite losing by 11 runs to a Wadebridge side who still have a slim chance of the title.
Cally headed to Egloshayle Park knowing a victory would guarantee them survival for another year, and a superb start saw them climb into the hosts from the off.
Openers Jamie Beare and Lachlan Crump both went with the score at 22 to Mohammed Danyaal and Ben Ellis respectively, but it was the pacey Danyaal (3-35) that then bowled key men Matt Robins and James Turpin to make it 51-4.
Alex Forward soon went lbw to Max Tryfonos, and when Cornwall youngster Ben Alford (2-22) dismissed Fred Wilkinson and Kelvin Snell – both caught by Xavie Clarke – it was 74-7.
But the Swans are second for a reason and roared back to reach 202 all out.
Number three Matt Rowe batted nearly to the end for his 82 from 128 balls, while tailenders Matt Lawrence (37) and Elliot Dunnett (27) helped Rowe add 68 and 47 respectively. Rowe was bowled off the first ball of the last over bowled by Graham Wagg (2-28).
Callington lost South African Liam Lindsay early on, but fellow left-hander Ben Allsop attacked from the off in reaching 42 from just 44 balls before being caught and bowled off Lawrence’s left-arm spin (67-2).
That soon became 91-4 before Wagg (47) and Tryfonos put on 62 to seemingly set the Greens towards victory.
But when Wagg picked out Snell at mid-off off Crump, wickets tumbled and the runs dried up, helped by a brilliant spell towards the end from Turpin who claimed 4-41 from his 10 overs.
Wadebridge’s win means they head to Werrington on the final day with a chance of the title if St Just can shock Penzance, while Cally host Helston in their last game.
