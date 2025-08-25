CRFU CORNWALL SUPER CUP FINAL (SATURDAY)
Wadebridge Camels 37 Launceston 20
LAUNCESTON were comfortably beaten by one-league lower Wadebridge Camels in Saturday’s rearranged Cornwall Super Cup final at Molesworth Field.
The All Blacks trailed 20-10 at the break despite James Tucker’s penalty and his conversion to Ollie Bebbington’s score, and although Bebbington grabbed a second and Corey Jenkinson a consolation, the Camels were comfortable winners on home turf.
Launceston gave debuts to a trio of new signings in hooker Rory Mead, Ben Hancock who started in an unfamiliar role in the second-row and flanker George Harris, although they were dealt a blow in the warm-up as skipper Tom Sandercock wasn’t fit to play following a heavy knock to the shoulder eight days earlier against Penzance and Newlyn.
In front of a big crowd, Wadebridge, playing on their home patch, started the better and scored within five minutes in the corner via centre Jack Sander.
Within a minute Launceston were on the board as the Camels were penalised for offside from the restart in their own 22 which allowed fly-half James Tucker an easy kick (5-3).
Launceston’s defence wasn’t functioning as hoped and after Wadebridge broke through in midfield, a long pass out wide again ended with a try for Will Pengelly. This time it was converted by Harvey Orchard for 12-3.
Both sides were looking to attack in ideal running conditions and on 18 minutes Launceston crossed the whitewash.
A scrum five metres out saw a hard line run by Tucker who managed to offload to left-winger Ollie Bebbington to dot the ball down. Tucker added the extras to reduce the lead to two.
It took until the 36th minute for the next score, but by the break Wadebridge were 10 ahead as after a penalty was knocked over by Orchard, they broke through the middle again and went in under the posts following a two-on-one situation. Josh Slater was the scorer.
Launceston, who had missed two or three chances to score with overloads in the first half, needed the first points after the break, but by minute 45 it was all but game over as the Camels nailed two converted tries.
Firstly, a fine backs move got them over via Sander before Harvey Orchard broke through from halfway to score under the posts (34-10).
Launceston emptied the bench as they looked to find a way back in, and got the first of four tries required on 52 minutes as good work from inside-centre Cam Fogden saw Bebbington again make no mistake.
Still Launceston needed to pile forward, but on 61 minutes it was 37-15 via a Camels penalty which again was slotted by Orchard.
Scrum-half Corey Jenkinson grabbed the All Blacks’ third try as from a lineout 40 metres out they rumbled their way up the field, but there was no further scoring as Launceston’s losing streak was extended to ten matches and Wadebridge could celebrate their success.
WADEBRIDGE CAMELS: Ollie Aggiss, Will Pengelly, Jack Sander, Owen Howell, Dom Hawkey, Danny Thomas (capt), Harvey Orchard; Olly Derry, Callum Bate, Kyle Gratrix, Mark Grubb, Richard Treleaven, Charlie Pedlar, Will Symonds, Adam Blackmore. Replacements: Ed Keast, Shawn Hartley, Josh Slater, Henry Tucker, Jarrad Wheatman, Alfie Browning.
Tries: Sander (2), Pengelly, Slater, Orchard; Convs: Orchard (3); Pens: Orchard (2).
Wadebridge Camels man-of-the-match: Harvey Orchard.
