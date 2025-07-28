By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Oldland Abbotonians 2 Saltash United 3
KIERAN O’Melia grabbed a winner in the third minute of time added on to reward hard-working Saltash with all three points in Bristol.
The Ashes had been 2-0 ahead inside 30 minutes through Reece Thomson (15) and Freddy Tolcher (27), but were pegged back to 2-2 either side of the break through Freddie Kershaw and Jacob Sanders, the latter scoring just before the hour.
Ruben Nuevo-Draper was shown a second yellow card with 20 minutes remaining for the hosts, before O’Melia popped up to spark wild celebrations among players and supporters alike.
Manager Lee Britchford said: “We’re delighted to have started the season with three points, we played really well.
“We had an excellent opening 30 minutes, we were 2-0 up and deservedly so. We saw a lot of the things we’ve been working on in training, which is really pleasing from a coach’s point of view.
“But their first goal about five minutes before half-time rocked us a little bit and we were on the back foot for the remainder of the half.
“I told the lads at half-time to relax a bit, stay calm and stay in control of the game and to be fair we started the second half really well.
“They scored what was a fluke equaliser, a cross which went in at the far post, and that could have rocked us again.
“But the togetherness and spirit in the squad is excellent and we scored the winner in the 93rd minute. Our fitness levels are good and I think the late goal proved that.”
SALTASH UNITED: Daniel Layer; Fin Wilkes, Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Alfie Wotton, Jack Jefford, Kieran O’Melia, Charlie Elkington, Deacon Thomson, Reece Thomson, Freddy Tolcher. Subs: Jayden Gilbert, Tom Huyton, Joe Preece, Tyler Yendle.
