TORPOINT Athletic’s first team rounded off their pre-season programme last week with two emphatic away victories writes Robbie Morris.
They visited Callington Town on Tuesday (July 15) and took an eighth minute lead when full-back Dave Barker fired home an angled shot following good build-up play.
Kieran Prescott levelled the scores for the hosts on the half-hour, but the second half was only five minutes old when Sam Hepworth put the Point in front from distance.
Just past the hour mark Callum Martindale was brought down in the area for Darren Hicks to convert the penalty for the visitors to extend their lead before Rapson soon fired home the fourth.
With 20 minutes to play, Hicks’ shot from 20 yards deflected off Rapson’s back to complete the scoring.
Saturday saw Torpoint visit Liskeard Athletic where prolific frontmen Curtis Damerell and Ryan Richards grabbed a brace apiece in a 4-0 victory.
After an even start, the away side gradually took control and Damerell gave them a 25th minute lead from the penalty spot after Joe Rapson was brought down.
With five minutes remaining of the first period, a ball was played into the area that found Damerell, who turned on a sixpence and fired home just inside the near post to double the visitors’ lead.
Within the first five minutes of the second half, Damerell’s cross found Richards who fired home an angled shot from the edge of the area to make it 3-0.
Six minutes later, Richards’ initial shot caused a mix-up between the Liskeard keeper and defender, and the loose ball fell to the same man to tap into an empty net to complete the scoring for the final goal of the afternoon.
The visitors then carried on putting pressure on their hosts with lots of very-controlled possession to create more chances for the strikers.
