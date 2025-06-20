EXETER Chiefs duo Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Henry Slade have both been named in the England starting line-up to face France at Allianz Stadium on Saturday (3.15pm).
For Feyi-Waboso, it will be his first competitive action of the year, having been sidelined since December when he picked up a significant shoulder injury in his side’s Premiership defeat away to Sale Sharks.
He is set to win his ninth Test cap, while club-mate Slade will start in the centre for his 73rd cap, alongside uncapped Gloucester rookie Seb Atkinson.
Elsewhere, George Ford and Jamie George are named as co-captains.
“We're excited to be playing at Allianz Stadium and to test ourselves against a strong French side,” said England head coach Steve Borthwick. “I’m really looking forward to seeing this young team get out there and show what they’re capable of.
“It’s a great opportunity to take another step forward ahead of the summer tour to Argentina and the US.”
England’s summer Tour includes two Tests in Argentina, followed by a match against the USA in Washington, D.C. The Tour squad will be announced on Monday 23 June.
England XV to face France XV: Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks, uncapped); Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 4 caps); Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 72 caps), Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 8 caps); George Ford (Sale Sharks, 99 caps), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 8 caps); Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 11 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 101 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps); Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 7 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 15 caps); Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 4 caps), Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Tom Willis (Saracens, 6 caps)
Replacements: Theo Dan (Saracens, 17 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 7 caps), Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints, 2 caps), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 15 caps), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins, uncapped), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 20 caps), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped)
