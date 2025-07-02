CORNISHMAN Luke Cowan-Dickie was a second half replacement as the British & Irish Lions picked up their last tour win in Australia.
The Sale Sharks and England hooker came on for Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher in the 52-12 victory over the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.
After a nervy opening to the contest, Andy Farrell’s side ran out dominant victors thanks to tries from Tommy Freeman (2), Andrew Porter, Duhan Van der Merwe, Maro Itoje, Jac Morgan, Huw Jones and Garry Ringrose.
Fly-half Finn Russell – the only man to keep his place in the starting line-up from that which defeated the Western Force on Saturday – added four conversions with Fin Smith also on the mark with two more.
The tourists continue their build up to the First Test on Saturday, July 19 with a clash against the NSW Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday.
The only downside for Farrell was an injury concern over Elliot Daly, who suffered a serious-looking arm injury.
Daly, who was not originally meant to be involved in Brisbane but was brought in to start when full-back Hugo Keenan pulled out due to illness, departed gingerly in the second half holding his forearm.
The Saracens and England back is due to undergo scans to assess the severity of the injury.
