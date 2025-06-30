COUNTY DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP
ROCHE picked up their third win of the season in County Division One with a six-wicket victory away to St Erme.
Having won the toss at Castle Field, Kyle Van Rooyen saw his side struggle in the early stages, slipping to 74 for six, before a 107-run partnership between Ryan Pascoe (34) and Spencer Wilcock (70) put them on course to a more creditable total of 196 all out.
Liam Phillips (3-41) led the way for Roche with Ryan Clark, Archie and Oscar Green all picking up two wickets apiece.
In reply, Clark was out early doors for a duck, before Shaun Trudgeon (30) and Daniel Robotham (75) put on 104 for the second wicket.
Set a revised target of 174 from 42 overs, the Clay Country outfit wrapped the game up in just over 34 overs.
Elsewhere, Beacon continue to lead the way at the top of the division after they claimed a narrow 12-run victory over bottom club Paul.
Choosing to bat first, the hosts posted a total of 229, which included creditable knocks from Darren Proctor (48), Emily Edgcombe (42) and Callum Edgcombe (41). Keiran Bowden (4-47) and Ben Brooke (3-21) were the pick of the Paul bowlers.
Paul’s chase, however, was restricted to just 25 overs, where they had to hit a target of 153.
Despite an unbeaten 34 from Brooks and 33 from Kameron Collins, who was one of three wickets for Emily Edgcombe, the chase was all in vain.
A low scoring contest at Trescobeas Road went the way of hosts Falmouth, who won by six wickets against Newquay.
Put into bat by home skipper Aidan Carter, Newquay’s batting line-up never got going with just Toby Chillingworth (21) and Robert Burton (20no) their highest scorers behind extras (32) in their disappointing total of 137 all out.
Home wickets were shared by George Eccleston (3-28) and Haydn Ayres, Caidan Howell and Perran Burley, who all had two apiece.
Ayres then helped lead the chase, putting on 56 for the first wicket with Harry Philpott. Ayres went first – caught and bowled by Chillingworth – for 34, while Philpott would add 53 before he was out leg before to Alfie Rhodes. Ben Coston wrapped up the victory, however, hitting 35
In another fixture where the team batting second had a revised target, second-placed Camborne eased to a six-wicket success away to Perranporth.
Electing to bat first at Reen Manor Parc, Perranporth got off to a shocking start, finding themselves five down with just ten runs on the board.
Camborne’s Daniel Hocking (4-29) and Dinuka Dilshan (5-18) tore through their top order during a devastating opening spell.
It would get no easier for the home side, who found themselves languishing at 34 for eight, before a ninth-wicket stand of 70 between wicket-keeper Josh Anderson (55) and Tyler Murrell (25) helped to finally put some runs on the board.
However, Anderson’s departure was confirmed in the 31st over and only a late 15 from Muzz Murrell helped edge the total to 135.
Alfie MacDonald’s 62 not out, which included eight fours and a six, helped Camborne knock off the total in no time. Opener Josh Fontana was next best on 24, one of two victims for Tom Bradburn.
